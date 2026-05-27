Jalen Brunson’s Old Stephen Curry Tweet Resurfaces After Becky Hammon Challenge

The New York Knicks’ historic run to the NBA Finals has sparked another viral Jalen Brunson moment — this time from more than a decade ago.

A 2014 post from Brunson’s X account resurfaced Wednesday, shortly after Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon doubled down on her controversial stance about undersized stars leading teams to NBA championships.

The timing only added fuel to the growing NBA debate surrounding Brunson’s playoff rise.

Jalen Brunson’s 2014 Stephen Curry Tweet Goes Viral Again

The resurfaced tweet, posted by Brunson in April 2014, featured a screenshot criticizing a young Stephen Curry before his eventual rise into one of the greatest players in NBA history.

“Never let someone tell you that you’re not good enough,” Brunson wrote.

The original screenshot quoted analyst Doug Gottlieb questioning Curry’s upside entering the NBA Draft, saying the future Golden State Warriors superstar “doesn’t have the upside” of several other guards from that class.

Now, with Brunson leading the Knicks to the NBA Finals as the franchise’s unquestioned top option, many fans connected the old Curry comparison to Hammon’s recent comments.

The viral post quickly circulated across NBA social media after Hammon publicly challenged Brunson to “prove me wrong.”

Becky Hammon Doubles Down on Jalen Brunson Take

Hammon reignited controversy this week when she revisited her 2024 comments questioning whether a smaller guard could serve as the best player on a championship team.

“I said what I said,” Hammon told reporters Tuesday. “If he proves me wrong, he proves me wrong.”

Hammon emphasized that her opinion was rooted in NBA history rather than criticism of Brunson personally.

“I think Jalen Brunson’s a hell of a player,” Hammon added. “I’m speaking historically on the NBA with what I said.”

Her comments resurfaced after Brunson captured Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors following New York’s sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Knicks star averaged 25.5 points and 7.8 assists in the series while continuing one of the most dominant playoff runs by a New York guard in decades.

Knicks Star Continues to Rewrite NBA Narrative

Brunson’s postseason performance has increasingly challenged long-standing beliefs about championship team construction.

Historically, NBA champions have often been led by physically dominant wings or big men such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

Even elite smaller guards like Allen Iverson, Steve Nash and Chris Paul never captured championships as clear-cut No. 1 options.

But Brunson’s emergence has placed him firmly at the center of that conversation.

The All-NBA guard has delivered clutch scoring, elite shot creation and steady leadership throughout the postseason while elevating the Knicks into their first NBA Finals appearance in decades.

New York also built aggressively around Brunson over the last two seasons, adding Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and veteran depth pieces to maximize its championship window.

Stephen Curry Comparison Adds Another Layer of Intrigue

The resurfaced Curry tweet resonated because of how closely Brunson’s rise mirrors earlier skepticism surrounding smaller guards.

Curry himself faced years of doubts about whether his size and style could translate into championship basketball before transforming the league and winning four NBA titles with the Warriors.

Now Brunson finds himself facing similar questions — while standing just four wins away from changing the conversation entirely.

For now, Hammon’s challenge remains on the table.

And Brunson’s old tweet may already be serving as his answer.