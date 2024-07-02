Josh Hart Sends Message to Isaiah Hartenstein After Leaving Knicks

The New York Knicks have been outbid for their starting center in free agency. Isaiah Hartenstein is leaving the Big Apple for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Josh Hart addressed his, now former, teammate in a tweet response to the news.

You are dead to me Zay. I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag! https://t.co/EhixMJNRFt — Josh Hart (@joshhart) July 1, 2024

“You are dead to me Zay,” Hart tweeted on July 1. “I never liked you anyways. But congrats on the bag!”

Shams Charania of The Athletic was first with reports of Hartenstein’s departure.

“BREAKING: Free agent center Isaiah Hartenstein plans to sign a three-year, $87 million deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” Charania tweeted on July 1. “Hartenstein departs the Knicks for an enormous contract and gives OKC a new anchor inside.”

Hartenstein began last season as backup to Mitchell Robinson before injuries thrust him into the starting lineup where he thrived.

He emerged as a top two-way center last season, averaging 7.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game.

New York Was Limited in Offer for Hartenstein

The largest deal New York could offer Hartenstein was a four-year contract worth up to $72.5 million. And they did, according to Fred Katz of The Athletic.

“For those in doubt, the Knicks offered Hartenstein the full four-year, $72.5 million deal they could, according to a league source,” Katz tweeted on July 1. “He elected to test out free agency. The Knicks never pulled the offer. They wanted him back. They just weren’t allowed to pay him enough.”

The difference between deals is $10 million annually. Don’t anticipate there are any hard feelings between Hartenstein and New York.

He sent a heartfelt message to the city in a goodbye post on Instagram.

“NYC thank you for taking my family in and making my time there so special” Hartenstein wrote on July 1. “Every time I went out on the court I always gave it my all for the city and I felt the love right back. NYC will always have a special place in my heart. All love 🙏🏻 #foe”

Knicks’ Center Options are Slim

As the Knicks look to pivot to other options, they’ll face a limited marketplace on replacements for Hartenstein.

Free agent options include former second overall pick James Wiseman, or veterans Daniel Theis and Mortiz Wagner.

None would be considered legitimate replacements for Hartenstein or starting caliber bigs for a team that won 50 games last season.

It’s most likely that Robinson returns to the starting lineup, a role he’d manned prior to the ankle injury that sidelined him for 50 games last year.

Katz previously reported that New York was shopping the center in trade talks ahead of free agency. But that was to help complete the Mikal Bridges blockbuster.

“The Knicks have gauged the market for Mitchell Robinson, according to league sources,” Katz wrote on June 27. “If they were to include Robinson in the trade, sending him to a third team, they could take back another player. Robinson makes $14.3 million next season, meaning they could flip him for someone who makes as much as $10 million, tie it into the Bridges deal and still send out more money than they’re acquiring.”

Unless they find a trade partner willing to swap Robinson for a different starting center, his time with the Knicks will go on. It’s worth noting that as of July 1, the Bridges trade is yet to be finalized.

The longest tenured player on New York’s roster, Robinson is a 2019 second-round pick. He averaged 5.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks last season.

Hartenstein’s departure leaves Robinson among the only victors. And it leaves the Knicks with a large void in the roster.