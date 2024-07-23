Knicks Trade Pitch Would Move Julius Randle for Recent No. 3 Pick & More

The New York Knicks have had an impressive offseason, and more could be on the way as the team could search for future financial flexibility. They also need a backup center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a proposed trade from Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, they’d be doing both of those things, moving Julius Randle to the Houston Rockets for Jabari Smith Jr. and more.

Rockets would get: Randle

Knicks would get: Smith, Jock Landale, Jeff Green, 2027 first-round pick (top-five protected)

“For a Knicks team that still went 21-15 without Randle and reached the second round of the playoffs, this move is designed to increase future financial flexibility while staying in the title hunt now,” Swartz wrote on July 23. “Smith can either start at power forward or the Knicks can now keep OG Anunoby at the four, allowing Josh Hart or Donte DiVincenzo to stay in the opening lineup as well.

“Smith has two years remaining on his rookie deal while Landale and Green are either in the final year of their contract or have a non-guaranteed deal for next season, saving the Knicks a lot of potential money in 2025 with a Randle extension off the table.”

Does Moving Randle Help the Knicks Title Chances?

After trading for Mikal Bridges, re-signing OG Anunoby, and extending Jalen Brunson in the offseason so far, the New York Knicks clearly believe they have a chance to win a championship. All of their moves have indicated that, and if health is on their side, they likely do have an opportunity to do so.

Moving Randle, who’s made two All-NBA teams in the past four seasons and has been named an All-Star in three of those four seasons, doesn’t necessarily help them accomplish that. Unless the Knicks can find a replacement for him that fits their exact timeline, moving the 24-plus point-per-game scorer would be questionable.

Making a move like this will help them financially in a few years, but Smith will likely be looking for an expensive contract when the time comes, too.

In the 2023-24 season, the Knicks were 29-17 with Randle on the court, including a 12-2 stretch In January after they traded for Anunoby and the team was fully healthy.

He only played in 46 games due to having shoulder surgery, but he was having one of his best seasons yet, averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. Randle also shot 47.2% from the field, which was his highest mark since he joined the Knicks in 2019-2020.

24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists isn’t easy to replace.

How Smith Would Help the Knicks

Smith would be an interesting prospect to get back, but the Houston Rockets have also started to play better and are building something after a few down years. The chances of them trading him seem low, even if it’s for a player of Randle’s caliber.

In the 2023-24 season, the former No. 3 pick in the 2022 NBA draft averaged 13.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, and shot 36.3% from 3-point range on 5.0 attempts per game.

But he’s only 21 years old, and while that’s usually a benefit to a player, Smith doesn’t have any playoff experience, which the New York Knicks should be seeking.

Every move the Knicks make should be to help them beat the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, and other top teams in the Eastern Conference. Smith could help with that eventually, but it’s tough to ask a young player with no playoff experience to do so immediately.