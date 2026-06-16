Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals What Fueled Knicks’ Championship Comebacks

A few days after helping end the New York Knicks‘ 53-year championship drought, Karl-Anthony Towns stood behind the counter at Raising Cane’s in Times Square, handing out chicken finger meals and posing for selfies with fans.

The apron may have replaced the jersey, but the message from one of the faces of New York’s long-awaited title remained the same.

The Knicks became champions because they never stopped believing.

Fresh off a postseason defined by dramatic rallies and improbable comebacks, Towns said the team’s resilience was rooted as much in the city’s identity as its own.

“I think it’s also not just the culture of our team, but the culture of New York City,” Towns said Tuesday during his celebratory shift at Raising Cane’s Global Flagship in Times Square. “When you live here in New York City, you have to understand that with a lot of things that happen, and the tides will change quickly. So, for us, just to continue to stay focused, stay disciplined, and continue to appreciate.”

Knicks’ Comeback Mentality Defined Championship Run

No lead ever seemed safe against the Knicks this season.

New York repeatedly erased double-digit deficits during the regular season and postseason, including several rallies in the NBA Finals. The signature moment came when the Knicks stormed back from a 29-point deficit, the largest comeback in Finals history, further cementing the group’s never-say-die identity.

For Towns, those moments reflected a team that refused to quit.

Instead, the Knicks leaned into the grit and hustle that define New York itself.

Karl-Anthony Towns Says Questions About Knicks Were Answered

The five-time All-Star acknowledged there were doubts surrounding the team throughout the season.

Whether it was questions about the roster’s chemistry, personalities or mental toughness, Towns said the championship run provided a definitive answer.

“To win, it’s so difficult just to make it to the conference finals, but it’s a whole another level of difficulty to win the conference final, and then obviously when you’re in the finals, it’s even another level,” Towns said. “I just learned a lot about our team, learned a lot about ourselves. There were always questions about all of us, whether our character, our personality, or if we had the mental strength to actually make it happen. I think we answered.”

Towns Credits Entire Knicks Roster for NBA Title

Despite his starring role in the championship run, Towns repeatedly shifted attention toward his teammates.

He pointed to OG Anunoby’s historic late-game heroics in Game 4, Landry Shamet’s timely shooting, Deuce McBride’s energy, Jordan Clarkson’s spark off the bench, Mitchell Robinson’s game-changing offensive rebounds and Mikal Bridges‘ standout performances on the biggest stage.

“I could go down the list from everybody on the team,” Towns said. “Everyone has such a big part in this season’s success.”

He also praised reserves Jose Alvarado, Ariel Hukporti and Jeremy Sochan, saying every player embraced his role and contributed to the championship.

Championship Celebration Continues in New York

Towns was joined at the Times Square event by his fiancée, entrepreneur and influencer Jordyn Woods, whose orange handbag became an unlikely viral good-luck symbol during the Knicks’ playoff run.

As fans packed the restaurant and chanted his name, Towns acknowledged that the city has embraced him from the moment he arrived.

Asked whether he expected to receive the ceremonial keys to the city during Thursday’s championship parade, Towns smiled.

“I don’t even think we’ve gotten that far ahead,” Towns said. “Ever since I got traded here, I always felt like I had a key to the city.”

A championship banner now hangs over Madison Square Garden, and New York’s long wait for another title is over.

For Towns, it was proof that a team built on resilience and a city that never quits turned out to be the perfect match.