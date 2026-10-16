Report: Karl-Anthony Towns Could Leave Knicks in Trouble as 3 Teams Loom

The New York Knicks face an important decision involving Karl-Anthony Towns.

The six-time All-Star remains central to their plans, but uncertainty surrounding his contract has attracted attention around the league.

A new report from ESPN’s Brian Windhorst has identified three teams that could complicate New York’s efforts to keep him.

Warriors, Hawks and Clippers Could Pursue Towns

Windhorst outlined the potential market for Towns in his ESPN article:

“If Towns isn’t extended, he could opt out and enter free agency. There definitely are teams — starting with the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks — that would probably line up to make big offers. This is what other teams are studying with the Knicks.”

The report identifies the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Clippers as potential suitors if Towns becomes available.

Their interest could put pressure on the Knicks to find a contract solution before the situation reaches free agency.

New York has already paused extension negotiations with several players, including Towns.

According to sources, the Knicks reportedly offered him a four-year, $200 million extension, while he was eligible for a deal worth up to $276 million.

Towns expressed disappointment after learning that talks were on hold.

“It was news to me,” Towns told reporters, according to Reuters. “Very disappointed, to say the least. Let’s state the obvious: It’s business, but there is business on the court for us to handle.”

What Towns’ Contract Situation Means for the Knicks

Towns is entering his third season in New York after spending nine years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He averaged 20.1 points and 11.9 rebounds during the regular season last year. He also played an important role in the Knicks’ championship run, contributing 15.9 points and 10.6 rebounds per game in the playoffs.

His preseason performances have offered further encouragement. In New York’s final exhibition game against the Toronto Raptors on October 15, Towns recorded 13 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in a 122-120 win.

He also showed his value as a facilitator, helping the Knicks create opportunities beyond his scoring.

For now, the Knicks have more immediate priorities. They open their regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20 at Madison Square Garden.

New York will raise its championship banner before the game.

Towns remains an important part of the team’s championship plans. But the uncertainty around the contract gives the upcoming season added significance.