The New York Knicks are getting several important pieces of their rotation back, just in time to face one of the Eastern Conference’s hottest teams.

OG Anunoby will return Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks after missing four consecutive games with a left calf strain, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson have also been cleared to play after initially appearing on the injury report.

However, New York won’t be at full strength. Josh Hart has been ruled out with left calf tightness, leaving coach Mike Brown with another adjustment to make.

Still, the return of three rotation players represents encouraging news for a Knicks team looking to rebound from Friday’s disappointing loss to Miami.

OG Anunoby Returns After Missing Four Knicks Games

Anunoby’s return is particularly important because of his defensive versatility.

The veteran forward has been one of New York’s most dependable two-way players, averaging 16.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and two assists through his first 15 appearances.

His value, however, extends beyond scoring.

Anunoby’s combination of size, strength and defensive instincts allows him to guard multiple positions and handle difficult assignments.

Those qualities could prove especially valuable against Atlanta.

The Hawks feature Jalen Johnson, whose ability to score, rebound and create opportunities for teammates has made him one of the league’s most dangerous forwards.

Anunoby gives Brown another defender capable of matching Johnson’s physicality without compromising New York’s overall defensive structure.

His return should also ease some of the defensive responsibility on Mikal Bridges.

However, it remains unclear whether Brown will place Anunoby on a minutes restriction following his four-game absence.

Knicks Regain McBride, Clarkson but Lose Josh Hart

McBride and Clarkson provide two different elements that New York’s second unit has recently missed.

McBride supplies perimeter defense, outside shooting and additional ballhandling.

His return from left athletic pubalgia should help Brown manage the backcourt rotation without placing excessive responsibility on Jalen Brunson.

Clarkson, meanwhile, offers individual shot creation and scoring off the bench.

The veteran guard had been sidelined with right plantar fasciitis, limiting New York’s offensive options when Brunson rested.

Both players were initially listed as questionable before being upgraded to probable earlier Sunday.

Their confirmed availability gives Brown considerably more flexibility.

Hart’s absence, however, creates another challenge.

The versatile guard has been one of New York’s most valuable rebounders and transition playmakers.

Without him, the Knicks could lean more heavily on Bridges and Anunoby while exploring additional minutes for their remaining wings.

Andre Drummond also remains unavailable because of a concussion.

New York enters Sunday’s matchup at 12-7 after suffering a 108-105 loss to Miami that ended its NBA Cup hopes.

Atlanta, meanwhile, brings a 12-6 record and a five-game winning streak into Madison Square Garden.

The Hawks defeated Boston, 87-86, on Friday, demonstrating the defensive resilience that has fueled their recent success.

For the Knicks, the immediate challenge is responding with greater consistency.

Getting Anunoby, McBride and Clarkson back should help.

Whether those reinforcements can offset Hart’s absence against a surging Atlanta team remains to be seen.