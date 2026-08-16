Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Has Stunning Guest List at Star-Studded Wedding

Karl-Anthony Towns spent the spring surrounded by stars, first inside the New York Knicks’ locker room and then beneath the confetti of a championship parade.

His wedding guest list was somehow even more crowded.

Towns and longtime partner Jordyn Woods were married Saturday, Aug. 15, during an outdoor ceremony overlooking the Pacific Ocean in Malibu, California. The black-tie celebration brought together Towns’ championship teammates, Woods’ inner circle and enough Hollywood celebrities to fill several courtside rows at Madison Square Garden.

Woods wore a strapless white gown with a fitted bodice, lace-trimmed veil and flowing train. Towns chose a classic black tuxedo accented by two brooches. Guests followed an all-black dress code, creating the sharp contrast seen in photos obtained by Page Six.

Karl-Anthony Towns Wedding Turns Into Championship Reunion

The most familiar faces for Knicks fans were Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride and Jose Alvarado, according to the New York Post.

Brunson attended while wearing a cast following offseason surgery. His appearance, alongside several central figures from New York’s championship run, turned part of the reception into an extension of the team’s summer celebration.

Hart and Brunson are two of Towns’ closest teammates and the central figures of the Knicks’ locker room. Anunoby and McBride supplied the defensive edge that helped New York survive four playoff rounds. Alvarado, acquired from New Orleans in February, became a postseason difference-maker during the Knicks’ run to their first championship since 1973.

The title theme followed guests into the reception. Attendees received black hoodies reading “Married in 5,” a reference to the Knicks defeating the San Antonio Spurs in five games in the NBA Finals. Fanatics gift bags and In-N-Out cups were also spotted as guests departed.

Kylie Jenner Leads Celebrity Wedding Guest List

Kylie Jenner was among the most meaningful celebrity attendees. She and Woods were childhood friends before a public falling-out in 2019, but they gradually rebuilt their relationship. Jenner attended with actor and Knicks superfan Timothée Chalamet, her boyfriend and a familiar celebrity presence at Knicks games.

Justin and Hailey Bieber were photographed together at the ceremony. Michael B. Jordan, Teyana Taylor, Gayle King and Jada Pinkett Smith also attended.

Ben Stiller, one of the Knicks’ most recognizable celebrity fans, arrived with his wife, actress Christine Taylor. Keegan-Michael Key and “Love Island USA” alum Leah Kateb were also included on the star-studded guest list.

The wedding completed the second half of a plan Towns outlined after winning the championship. During a June appearance at Raising Cane’s in Times Square, he admitted basketball had consumed his attention.

“The only thing I’ve been planning this whole time was the NBA championship,” Towns said. “Part one is done, now we gotta get to part two.”

Two months later, Part 2 arrived.

Towns and Woods, who began dating in 2020 after years of friendship, announced their engagement on Christmas Day 2025. Their wedding closed a remarkable stretch in which Towns won his first NBA title, helped end New York’s 53-year championship drought and married the woman who supported him throughout the journey.