Former Knicks Lottery Pick Nears Major Career First After NBA Release

Former New York Knicks lottery pick Kevin Knox II could be preparing for a significant career change after reportedly entering negotiations over a move to Europe.

According to Eurohoops, the 27-year-old forward is in discussions with Spanish club Unicaja Malaga, which competes in Liga ACB and the Basketball Champions League.

The development comes just days after the Orlando Magic waived Knox on Friday after he arrived on an Exhibit 10 training camp contract.

Knox initially appeared set to continue his career with Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic, but he could now head overseas for the first time.

Former New York Knicks Lottery Pick Could Be Set for European Move

Knox featured in four preseason games for Orlando, averaging 6.3 points and 2.3 rebounds in just 9.9 minutes per appearance.

Despite his release, the Magic could still offer him a pathway through their G League affiliate.

Under the terms of his Exhibit 10 agreement, Knox could earn a bonus of up to $91,000 if he joins Osceola and remains with the team for at least 60 days, supplementing his regular G League salary.

However, the financial incentives of playing in Europe could be considerably more appealing, particularly for a player with Knox’s NBA experience and impressive recent G League production.

The 6-foot-8 forward has appeared in 320 NBA games, averaging 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range.

His professional career began with considerable expectations after the Knicks selected him ninth overall out of Kentucky in the 2018 NBA Draft.

However, despite showing flashes of promise early in his career, Knox struggled to develop into the consistent contributor New York had hoped for.

He spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Knicks before departing in 2022, subsequently moving between the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, and Golden State Warriors.

Those stops offered opportunities to revive his NBA career, but a long-term role remained elusive.

Instead, Knox has increasingly relied on the G League to showcase his abilities and demonstrate that he still has plenty to offer at the professional level.

Knox’s G League Success Could Open Door to Fresh Opportunity

Knox has quietly established himself as one of the G League’s most productive forwards over the past three seasons.

During spells with the Rip City Remix in 2023-24 and Santa Cruz Warriors in 2024-25, he averaged more than 20 points and eight rebounds per game while connecting on nearly 40.0% of his three-point attempts.

That impressive stretch eventually earned him another NBA opportunity with Golden State, where he made 14 appearances to close out the 2024-25 campaign.

However, Knox was unable to turn that opportunity into a permanent roster spot and returned to the developmental ranks with the Windy City Bulls last season.

Across 39 appearances, the former New York Knicks standout averaged 21.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.2 combined steals and blocks.

He also connected on an outstanding 41.4% of his attempts from beyond the arc, reinforcing his reputation as a dangerous perimeter scorer.

Since 2023, Knox has appeared in 78 G League games, averaging 21.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 40.0% from three-point range.

At 27, Knox has arguably outgrown the developmental level, consistently dominating G League competition in recent years. However, converting those performances into a sustained NBA career has proved considerably more difficult.

A potential move to Unicaja Malaga could represent an intriguing new chapter, offering Knox the chance to land a lucrative deal in Europe, rather than continuing to chase an increasingly uncertain NBA opportunity.