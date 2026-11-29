Rob Dillingham didn’t have to wait long to face the team involved in one of the ugliest incidents of his young professional career.

Two days after being punched during a G League game, the former NBA lottery pick returned to the court Sunday and delivered another productive performance for the Westchester Knicks, although his team couldn’t complete a weekend sweep of the Capital City Go-Go.

Dillingham scored 17 points and handed out seven assists in Westchester’s 138-129 loss to Capital City, the same opponent he faced when Washington Wizards rookie Felix Okpara struck him in the face Friday.

The rematch came one day after the NBA G League suspended Okpara for five games.

For Dillingham, the afternoon offered an opportunity to move beyond the controversy and return his attention to an NBA comeback that remains very much a work in progress.

Rob Dillingham Returns After Felix Okpara Punch

Friday’s confrontation unfolded during the fourth quarter of Westchester’s 125-104 victory over Capital City.

Dillingham shoved Okpara as the players moved up the court. Okpara responded by throwing a punch that struck the guard in the face.

Dillingham fell before getting back to his feet and attempting to confront Okpara.

Players and team personnel intervened, preventing the altercation from escalating.

Both players were ejected.

On Saturday, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced the punishment Saturday, citing significant contact with Dillingham’s face.

The punishment began with Sunday’s rematch.

Dillingham, meanwhile, returned to his usual responsibilities in Westchester’s backcourt.

He shot 7-of-14 from the field, grabbed four rebounds and committed just two turnovers.

His seven assists tied for the team lead.

Mohamed Diawara and Dalton Knecht scored 23 points apiece, while Tyler Nickel contributed 15.

However, Westchester couldn’t contain Capital City’s offense, surrendering 138 points after holding the Go-Go to 104 on Friday.

Dillingham’s performance wasn’t his most explosive scoring effort, but his return provided an encouraging development following the confrontation.

Former NBA Lottery Pick Trying to Revive Career With Knicks

Dillingham’s journey to Westchester has been anything but conventional.

The San Antonio Spurs selected him eighth overall in the 2024 NBA draft before trading his rights to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The former Kentucky standout entered the league with a reputation as a gifted scorer who could create shots off the dribble.

However, establishing a consistent NBA role proved difficult.

His career subsequently took him to Chicago before another opportunity emerged in the G League.

Westchester acquired Dillingham’s rights from the Iowa Wolves on Nov. 13.

The move gave him a chance to rebuild his value through steady playing time and increased responsibility.

His challenge is sustaining that production while improving his efficiency, defensive consistency and decision-making.

Dillingham is not currently on New York’s NBA roster, so his G League performances do not guarantee a Knicks call-up.

Still, Sunday’s rematch provided another useful entry on his résumé.

After a confrontation that attracted national attention, Dillingham returned to basketball and helped direct Westchester’s offense.

The Knicks’ affiliate didn’t get the result it wanted.

But for Dillingham, the opportunity to continue rebuilding his career remains.