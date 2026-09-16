Knicks Sign Veteran Center to Camp Deal With Roster Spot on the Line

The New York Knicks have added another veteran center to training camp, but Drew Eubanks is not walking into a guaranteed job.

He will have to earn one.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported Monday that Eubanks is signing a camp deal with New York and will compete for a roster spot, adding another layer to a center battle that has taken shape behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

The Knicks had been monitoring Eubanks for weeks as they searched for frontcourt depth. Begley previously reported that Eubanks and John Konchar were among New York’s late free-agent targets, and the Knicks have now brought both players into the fold.

The difference is that Eubanks still has something to prove before opening night.

Drew Eubanks Brings Proven NBA Experience

Eubanks, 29, gives New York an experienced option in a competition that otherwise includes younger developmental players.

The 6-foot-10 center has appeared in 426 NBA games across eight seasons, with 86 starts. Last season with Sacramento, he played 42 games, started 11 and averaged 5.2 points and 3.0 rebounds in 13.1 minutes, shooting 59.6% from the field.

His value is relatively straightforward.

Eubanks can screen, rebound, finish around the rim and provide physical minutes against traditional centers. He is not being brought in to change the offense. He is being given a chance to prove he can be trusted when Towns or Drummond needs rest.

That matters because the Knicks still have a legitimate depth question in the middle.

Liam Robbins Adds Competition

Eubanks will not be the only center trying to turn camp into a roster spot.

New York also recently signed 7-foot Liam Robbins to a training camp contract after Robbins impressed during Summer League, giving the Knicks another big man to evaluate before the regular season.

Robbins offers more of a developmental bet. Eubanks offers experience.

That contrast should make the competition one of the more meaningful battles in camp.

The Knicks do not need either player to replace Mitchell Robinson, who left for Boston after helping New York win the championship. But they do need another center capable of surviving meaningful regular-season minutes behind Towns and Drummond.

That is where Eubanks’ résumé gives him an advantage.

Knicks Can Let Camp Decide

The Knicks’ approach also preserves flexibility.

Rather than handing a guaranteed roster spot to a veteran this late in the offseason, New York can evaluate Eubanks and Robbins directly in Mike Brown’s system and decide which player better fits what the roster needs.

Eubanks has the edge in NBA experience.

Robbins has the intrigue of size, youth and upside.

For Eubanks, the opportunity is clear. He has already proven he belongs in the NBA.

Now he has to prove he belongs on a defending champion.

And unlike a standard free-agent signing, this one comes with no guarantees beyond the chance to compete.