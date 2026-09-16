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Knicks Sign Veteran Wing After Beating Out Eastern Conference Rival

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Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 12: John Konchar #55 of the Utah Jazz drives to the basket on Nick Smith Jr. #20 of the Los Angeles Lakers during a 131-107 Lakers win at Crypto.com Arena on April 12, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks added another veteran piece to a championship roster Monday night, agreeing to a one-year deal with free-agent guard/wing John Konchar.

Konchar’s agent, George S. Langberg, confirmed the agreement to ESPN’s Shams Charania, ending a late free-agent pursuit that also drew interest from several Eastern Conference teams.

SNY’s Ian Begley first reported the Knicks’ interest in Konchar.

The move gives New York another experienced perimeter option entering training camp and continues the front office’s effort to build out the margins of a roster coming off the franchise’s first championship in 53 years.

For Konchar, it is also a chance to join a contender after a winding 2025-26 season.

John Konchar Brings Experience and Versatility

Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One
GettyJohn Konchar of the Memphis Grizzlies and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder go after a loose ball in the first quarter during Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 20, 2025 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Konchar signs a free agent deal with the New York Knicks.

Konchar, 30, spent most of his first seven NBA seasons with Memphis before being traded to Utah last February as part of the eight-player deal centered on Jaren Jackson Jr.

He appeared in 26 games for the Jazz, starting seven, and averaged 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.2 minutes.

Those numbers do not jump off the page, but Konchar’s appeal has rarely been about scoring.

At 6-foot-5, he has built his career on rebounding, cutting, connective passing and defensive effort. He has appeared in 363 NBA games and started 65, giving New York another player comfortable filling a low-usage role around established scorers.

His best late-season moments with Utah also showed some of that versatility. Konchar recorded a pair of triple-doubles down the stretch, including one against New Orleans and another against his former Memphis team.

Knicks Beat Out Late Competition

Konchar did not lack options.

Miami had discussed adding him and was viewed as a serious suitor, while Orlando, Toronto and New York were also monitoring his market. The Miami Herald earlier noted that guaranteed money could become a deciding factor in Miami’s pursuit.

Instead, Konchar chose the defending champions.

That decision gives the Knicks even more backcourt and wing depth around Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet.

It also creates another layer of competition for younger guards such as Tyler Kolek, whose path to rotation minutes was already crowded.

Another Veteran for Knicks’ Title Defense

New York’s need for another center remains more obvious than its need for another guard or wing, but Konchar gives coach Mike Brown a different kind of lineup flexibility.

He can defend either backcourt spot, rebound above his position and play without requiring touches. On a team with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns carrying heavy offensive responsibilities, that profile has value.

The Knicks also know what veteran depth can mean over an 82-game season.

Konchar is unlikely to arrive with a guaranteed rotation role. But that may be beside the point.

For a team trying to repeat, New York does not need every offseason addition to change the hierarchy.

It needs players who can survive when called upon.

Konchar has spent seven seasons proving he can do exactly that.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Knicks Sign Veteran Wing After Beating Out Eastern Conference Rival

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