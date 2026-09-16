Knicks Sign Veteran Wing After Beating Out Eastern Conference Rival

The New York Knicks added another veteran piece to a championship roster Monday night, agreeing to a one-year deal with free-agent guard/wing John Konchar.

Konchar’s agent, George S. Langberg, confirmed the agreement to ESPN’s Shams Charania, ending a late free-agent pursuit that also drew interest from several Eastern Conference teams.

SNY’s Ian Begley first reported the Knicks’ interest in Konchar.

The move gives New York another experienced perimeter option entering training camp and continues the front office’s effort to build out the margins of a roster coming off the franchise’s first championship in 53 years.

For Konchar, it is also a chance to join a contender after a winding 2025-26 season.

John Konchar Brings Experience and Versatility

Konchar, 30, spent most of his first seven NBA seasons with Memphis before being traded to Utah last February as part of the eight-player deal centered on Jaren Jackson Jr.

He appeared in 26 games for the Jazz, starting seven, and averaged 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 26.2 minutes.

Those numbers do not jump off the page, but Konchar’s appeal has rarely been about scoring.

At 6-foot-5, he has built his career on rebounding, cutting, connective passing and defensive effort. He has appeared in 363 NBA games and started 65, giving New York another player comfortable filling a low-usage role around established scorers.

His best late-season moments with Utah also showed some of that versatility. Konchar recorded a pair of triple-doubles down the stretch, including one against New Orleans and another against his former Memphis team.

Knicks Beat Out Late Competition

Konchar did not lack options.

Miami had discussed adding him and was viewed as a serious suitor, while Orlando, Toronto and New York were also monitoring his market. The Miami Herald earlier noted that guaranteed money could become a deciding factor in Miami’s pursuit.

Instead, Konchar chose the defending champions.

That decision gives the Knicks even more backcourt and wing depth around Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Miles McBride, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson and Landry Shamet.

It also creates another layer of competition for younger guards such as Tyler Kolek, whose path to rotation minutes was already crowded.

Another Veteran for Knicks’ Title Defense

New York’s need for another center remains more obvious than its need for another guard or wing, but Konchar gives coach Mike Brown a different kind of lineup flexibility.

He can defend either backcourt spot, rebound above his position and play without requiring touches. On a team with Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns carrying heavy offensive responsibilities, that profile has value.

The Knicks also know what veteran depth can mean over an 82-game season.

Konchar is unlikely to arrive with a guaranteed rotation role. But that may be beside the point.

For a team trying to repeat, New York does not need every offseason addition to change the hierarchy.

It needs players who can survive when called upon.

Konchar has spent seven seasons proving he can do exactly that.