Knicks’ Two-Way Forward Shoots Down Injury Rumors: ‘I Am Healthy’

Injuries are piling up for the New York Knicks, up 2-1 in their Conference Semifinals series against the Indiana Pacers. But one rumored absence was mistakingly reported.

Duane Washington Jr. took to Twitter to shoot down rumors that he’s unavailable to play.

I am healthy! I have been healthy! And for damn sure didn’t get hurt cheering on my guys!!😂 #LetsGoKnicks — Duane Washington Jr. (@dwizjr) May 11, 2024

“I am healthy!” He tweeted on May 11. “I have been healthy! And for damn sure didn’t get hurt cheering on my guys!! #LetsGoKnicks”

Washington’s tweet seems to be in response to tweets like below, where he’s seen as listed out with a right knee issue.

Knicks fans began speculating whether he’d actually injured himself on the bench, because Washington doesn’t play for the team outside of garbage time, and final possessions.

Shoutout Duane Washington and Charlie Brown. Getting injured cheering for the team 🤝 https://t.co/lLFjjZsetv — Caleb (@ch52nyk) May 10, 2024

“Shoutout Duane Washington and Charlie Brown,” @ch52nyk tweeted on May 10. “Getting injured cheering for the team.”

It would appear he is just fine.

Because in addition to the word of mouth from Washington directly, there’s also the substantial piece of evidence that is his absence from the NBA’s official injury report on May 9.

His place in head coach Tom Thibodeau‘s rotation remains the same, reserved for the highest of emergencies or blowouts.

But as injuries continue to pile up for the New York Knicks, it’s good to know who is and isn’t available.

Knicks Update Anunoby, Brunson’s Status for Game 4

The NBA’s latest injury report is almost optimistic for New York.

Jalen Brunson, previously listed as questionable for Game 3, isn’t listed at all on the injury report for Game 4.

That’s the best news you could ask for if you’re the Knicks, implying that he’s recovering from the right foot soreness that forced him to miss most of the first half in Game 2.

Elsewhere, OG Anunoby is listed as out, as expected, with a left hamstring strain.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on the forward’s timeline on a May 9 episode of NBA Countdown.

“The expectation is,” Wojnarowski said. “I’m told, that OG Anunoby will also be out for Game 4 on Sunday. And this is a Knicks team that has to prepare for the possibility that he may be out longer than that with that left hamstring injury.”

Anunoby left Game 2 in the third quarter after straining his hamstring, amidst his best offensive performance with the Knicks.

He was up to 28 points when he went down, his most scored since arriving in New York on December 31 and a playoff career-high.

Wojnarowski went on to highlight just how depleted New York is as a team, and highlight further pessimism on Anunoby’s return.

“This is a fight of attrition right now for the Knicks. Without Julius Randle, without Mitchell Robinson, Bojan Bogdanovic, all out essentially for the season. The Knicks are really meeting the max limit of the players they’re going to need to compete in this series. Getting OG Anunoby back would be crucial but right now, expectation is he is out for both of these games in Indiana, possibly beyond.”

Still, the odds lean in the Knicks’ favor for the series.

Knicks’ Series Odds Up 2-1

According to Land of Basketball, of all 164 Conference Semifinals series to get out to a 2-1 start, the team with the lead won 79.9-percent of the time.

The Phoenix Suns are the last team to blow a 2-0 lead in the second round, when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in 2022.

So it would seem the Pacers odds are still low.

But with so many players injured and sidelined for the Knicks, there’s an unquantifiable element to the series.

The same can be said for New York’s proven ability to win time and time again despite everyone they’re missing.

As long as they have Jalen Brunson.

They will in Game 4.