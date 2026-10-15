Knicks’ Final Roster Spot Favorite Emerges After 3 Cuts: NBA Insider

The New York Knicks‘ final roster decision is coming into focus, and James Wiseman appears to have cleared the biggest hurdles standing between him and a spot on the defending champions’ opening-night roster.

Wiseman, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, has emerged as the favorite to claim New York’s 14th roster spot, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

The Knicks have also begun clearing out the competition.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that New York is waiving veteran centers Drew Eubanks and Tony Bradley, along with guard Ochai Agbaji, leaving Wiseman and Bruce Brown as the remaining candidates for the final available spot.

For Wiseman, who has spent much of his NBA career trying to live up to the expectations that followed him out of Memphis, the opportunity represents another chance to establish himself in the league.

James Wiseman Makes Strong Case for Knicks Roster Spot

Wiseman’s performance in Tuesday’s 148-98 preseason loss to the Toronto Raptors offered perhaps the clearest glimpse of why the Knicks are willing to take a chance on him.

The 25-year-old center finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, providing one of the few bright spots in an otherwise forgettable night for New York.

His size, mobility and ability to finish around the basket give the Knicks a different option behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

There is also familiarity with coach Mike Brown, who worked with Wiseman as an assistant under Steve Kerr during their time together with the Golden State Warriors.

That relationship could prove important for a player whose development has been repeatedly interrupted by injuries.

Wiseman missed the entire 2021-22 season following complications from a knee injury and later suffered a torn Achilles tendon during his time with the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks aren’t asking him to become the franchise cornerstone Golden State envisioned when it drafted him. They need someone who can provide competent minutes, protect the rim and stay ready when called upon.

For Wiseman, that might be the ideal situation to rebuild his career.

Bruce Brown Remains Knicks’ Biggest Roster Complication

Wiseman’s emergence doesn’t necessarily mean Bruce Brown is out of the picture.

The veteran guard has impressed during training camp and the preseason, according to Begley, creating a difficult decision for New York’s front office.

Brown brings championship experience, defensive versatility and the ability to contribute immediately to a team with aspirations of winning another title.

The problem is financial.

The Knicks currently have room to sign only one more player while remaining below the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron. Keeping both Wiseman and Brown would require an additional roster move, potentially involving a trade to shed salary.

For now, Wiseman has the advantage because New York needs another center behind Towns and Drummond.

With the Knicks set to close their preseason Thursday against Toronto at Madison Square Garden, the former lottery pick is closer than ever to securing the opportunity he came to New York seeking.

The final decision has yet to be announced, but the competition has narrowed considerably.