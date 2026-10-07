Knicks Insider Favors Surprising Choice Over Former No. 2 Pick

The New York Knicks have an intriguing decision to make at center, and one of the team’s most plugged-in reporters believes the safer choice isn’t the former No. 2 overall pick who impressed in their preseason opener.

SNY’s Ian Begley favors Drew Eubanks over James Wiseman for New York’s final roster spot, even after Wiseman delivered a promising performance in Monday’s 120-97 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

“I think that the safest, safest play is Drew Eubanks,” Begley said on “The Putback.”

The reasoning has less to do with Wiseman’s ability than the Knicks’ expectations entering a season in which they hope to defend their NBA championship.

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Why Ian Begley Favors Drew Eubanks Over James Wiseman

Begley acknowledged that Wiseman has made a favorable impression during training camp. Knicks coach Mike Brown has spoken highly of the 25-year-old, and observers who watched him practice last week came away encouraged.

But Wiseman’s injury history remains a concern.

“There’s a lot of talent there. It’s just health has been the question,” Begley said.

Wiseman, selected second overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA draft, has struggled to establish himself as a dependable rotation player because of injuries and inconsistency.

Begley believes New York’s championship aspirations could ultimately tip the competition toward Eubanks, a more experienced reserve.

“I just don’t know, you know, if the Knicks are saying … we want to defend this title, can that third spot be somebody who is more of a question mark, or do you have to go with more of the safer thing, the sure thing?” Begley said.

He added that the Knicks could reassess their center depth closer to the February trade deadline.

“I would think, again, Eubanks over Wiseman just based on him being more of a sure thing,” Begley said. “But Wiseman continues to play well, the Knicks will have a tough decision to make.”

James Wiseman Makes His Case Against 76ers

Wiseman gave the Knicks something to consider Monday.

The 7-footer scored eight points on 3-for-4 shooting, grabbed five rebounds and blocked a shot in nine minutes against Philadelphia.

Eubanks finished with one point and one rebound in six minutes, while Tony Bradley contributed two points in six minutes.

Still, one preseason game is unlikely to settle the competition.

New York’s roster restrictions make the decision even more complicated.

Begley explained that the Knicks had been considering adding both a wing and a big man before John Kchar’s departure. Accommodating two additions would require a trade, potentially involving Miles McBride or another player.

Without a trade, Begley believes the Knicks would prioritize a center.

That leaves Eubanks and Wiseman competing for an opportunity that could come down to trust rather than upside.

For Wiseman, the challenge is staying healthy and showing that his promising preseason performance is sustainable.

For Eubanks, experience may be his greatest advantage.

The Knicks return to preseason action Thursday against the Washington Wizards, giving both players another chance to influence a decision that remains far from settled.