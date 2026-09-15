Knicks Free Agent Target Draws Interest From Eastern Conference Rival

The New York Knicks may have competition for one of the veteran wings they have been monitoring ahead of training camp.

The Miami Heat have expressed interest in free agent John Konchar and have discussed whether to make the 30-year-old an offer, according to Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. Miami has spoken with Konchar’s camp about potentially competing for a roster spot and is expected to revisit the situation this week.

The development matters to New York because the Knicks have also been tracking Konchar. Earlier this month, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that Konchar and veteran center Drew Eubanks were among the free agents on New York’s radar.

Konchar would not fill the Knicks’ more obvious need for another center, but his game fits the type of low-maintenance depth piece contenders tend to value.

Knicks Target John Konchar Brings More Than Scoring

The 6-foot-5 guard-wing has never been a volume scorer. His value comes from rebounding, defensive activity, ball movement and a willingness to do the less glamorous work.

Konchar averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 56 games last season between Memphis and Utah while shooting 47.2% from the field. He owns career averages of 4.3 points and 4.0 rebounds despite playing fewer than 18 minutes per game.

His time with Utah produced a more interesting late-season stretch.

In 26 games for the Jazz, including seven starts, Konchar averaged 5.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists while also contributing two steals per game.

He also recorded two triple-doubles late in the season, a reflection of the all-around utility that has kept him in the league despite modest scoring numbers.

That kind of profile helps explain why several teams are watching him.

According to the Miami Herald report, Miami, Orlando, Toronto and New York are all monitoring Konchar.

Heat Can Offer Konchar a Real Opening

Miami may have the cleaner path to a roster spot.

The Heat currently have 14 players on standard contracts and can add a 15th without exceeding their hard cap, according to the Miami Herald. Miami has discussed having Konchar compete with Myron Gardner for a place on the opening-night roster.

The complication is guaranteed money.

Konchar is still owed $6.2 million by Minnesota after being waived Aug. 29, which gives him some leverage to wait for a fully guaranteed opportunity rather than immediately accept a non-guaranteed camp deal.

Minnesota acquired Konchar from Utah along with Cody Williams in the Josh Green trade, then waived him almost immediately as part of the roster maneuvering that preceded Jonathan Kuminga’s signing.

For the Knicks, that could matter.

New York entered September with 13 standard contracts and has continued to prioritize frontcourt depth. That makes Konchar more of a luxury addition than a necessity.

The Knicks have also continued adding developmental options ahead of camp. New York recently signed 6-foot-10 Polish forward Igor Miličić Jr. to an Exhibit 10 contract, giving the club another player to evaluate while all three two-way spots remain open.

Still, the Knicks have reason to stay involved. Konchar can defend multiple perimeter positions, rebound well above his size and play without needing the ball — useful traits around Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and New York’s established wings.

The question now is whether Miami decides to move first.

If the Heat put guaranteed money on the table, the Knicks may have to decide quickly how badly they want a player they have already been monitoring.