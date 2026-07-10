New York Knicks Face Major Competition for Jonas Valančiūnas

The New York Knicks’ pursuit of Jonas Valančiūnas may no longer hinge on convincing the veteran center to choose them over another NBA team.

It may come down to convincing him not to go home.

Speaking Thursday during Bleacher Report’s livestream from the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer said Valančiūnas has a standing offer from Lithuanian powerhouse Žalgiris Kaunas as he weighs whether to continue his NBA career or return to Europe after 14 seasons.

“It’s his native Lithuania to play next season,” Stein said. “If he wants it, it’s there sitting on the table for him from Žalgiris Kaunas.”

Stein emphasized that he does not know which direction Valančiūnas is leaning, but acknowledged that a homecoming has become a legitimate possibility.

“So if Jonas Valančiūnas wants to stay in the NBA, I think he certainly can,” Stein said. “But is it time? After 14 seasons for Big Val … is it time for him to go back to Europe? It might be.”

Knicks Remain Among NBA Suitors

Despite the growing possibility of a return to Lithuania, Fischer made clear that NBA contenders continue monitoring the 34-year-old center.

“We know the Knicks have had interest in him for several years,” Fischer said. “We know the Lakers have had interest in him for several years.”

The comments reinforce reporting from SNY’s Ian Begley that New York’s pursuit dates to the 2024 offseason.

Begley also reported that Valančiūnas, a former client of Knicks president Leon Rose, remains among the veteran centers on New York’s radar after the Denver Nuggets waived him.

Unlike in 2024, when the Knicks first expressed interest in Valančiūnas, New York’s sales pitch this time will not be centered on money.

How Valančiūnas Fits Under the Second Apron

The Knicks sit approximately $3.3 million below the NBA’s second apron after re-signing Jordan Clarkson to a one-year veteran minimum contract, according to salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan.

New York has 13 players under contract, leaving room for one more signing before reaching the league’s standard 14-player roster minimum.

Valančiūnas is eligible for a one-year veteran minimum deal worth approximately $3.9 million. But because long-tenured veteran minimum contracts carry a reduced cap charge, his deal would count for only about $2.5 million against New York’s payroll.

That would leave the Knicks roughly $800,000 below the second apron after adding a 14th player.

The structure gives New York a viable path to signing Valančiūnas, but no realistic ability to offer more than the minimum.

Instead, the Knicks must sell him on the opportunity to join the defending NBA champions and pursue another title.

The tradeoff is playing time.

Andre Drummond is expected to enter training camp as Karl-Anthony Towns’ primary backup, meaning Valančiūnas would likely compete for reserve center minutes rather than step into a guaranteed rotation role.

Žalgiris Offers Money, Role and Homecoming

Žalgiris can offer a very different opportunity.

According to BasketNews, the Lithuanian club has prepared a two-year contract for Valančiūnas, with the first season worth at least 2 million euros.

That figure underscores how seriously the EuroLeague team is pursuing one of Lithuania’s most accomplished players.

The overseas offer also likely comes with a larger role and the emotional appeal of returning home after more than a decade in the NBA.

Fischer believes Europe could eventually become part of Valančiūnas’ career even if he stays in the NBA for another season.

“I do think that regardless of what happens, if he plays in the NBA this year… there’s a very good chance that whenever he does end his NBA career, he will play in Europe,” Fischer said.

Championship Chase or Homecoming?

Valančiūnas averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 65 games last season while serving as Nikola Jokić’s backup in Denver.

His next decision appears less about whether NBA interest exists than about choosing between two distinct final chapters.

New York can offer approximately $3.9 million, a limited role and a legitimate championship opportunity.

Žalgiris can offer a two-year commitment, at least 2 million euros in the first season, greater responsibility and a long-anticipated homecoming.

For the Knicks, the challenge is no longer simply persuading Valančiūnas to sign.

It is convincing him that one more NBA title pursuit is worth postponing his return to Lithuania.