Knicks’ Josh Hart Breaks Silence After Being Benched in Historic Comeback

Josh Hart didn’t hide from the moment. He just handled it differently.

After the New York Knicks completed one of the most stunning comebacks in recent playoff memory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, Hart found himself watching the decisive stretch from the bench — a role he embraced even as it tested him.

“It’s always difficult, watching it on the bench,” Hart said, via SNY Videos, following Wednesday’s practice. “Obviously, I want to be out there. I want to help my guys win, but at the end of the day, for me, I don’t have an ego to it.”

Knicks Comeback Lineup Decision Sparks Josh Hart Reaction

Hart played 31 minutes in the 115-104 Game 1 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and one steal. He shot 5-for-11 from the field and 1-of-5 from 3-point range.

But with the Knicks trailing by double digits in the fourth quarter, head coach Mike Brown made a pivotal adjustment — turning to a smaller, shooting-heavy lineup built around Jalen Brunson.

Brown inserted Landry Shamet alongside OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns — a five-out look that maximized spacing and sparked the rally.

“We found a group of five guys that went out there, ended up getting stops and scoring the basketball,” Brown said.

That group helped erase a 22-point deficit, with the Knicks ultimately outscoring Cleveland 44-11 down the stretch and in overtime.

Mike Brown Explains Late-Game Adjustments

The shift wasn’t about Hart as much as it was about the matchup and rhythm.

New York had struggled from beyond the arc early, starting just 2-for-19 from 3-point range. Brown’s late-game lineup emphasized shooting and defensive versatility, with Shamet’s on-ball defense against Donovan Mitchell proving especially impactful.

Still, Brown made clear after the game that Hart remains central to the Knicks’ identity.

“If Josh is open and his feet are set, he’s gotta let it fly,” Brown said. “He’s made shots. We feel like he’s gonna make shots.”

Brown added that the adjustment was situational, not a reflection of Hart’s role moving forward.

Josh Hart Embraces Knicks Role Despite Game 1 Benching

Hart, known for his versatility, rebounding and defensive intensity, framed the moment through a team-first lens — one consistent with his reputation inside the Knicks’ locker room.

“I approach this game with extreme humility,” Hart said. “I’m here to serve these guys. That’s the gift God’s given me — to go out and serve these guys, make sure they’re in the best position to be successful.”

It’s a mindset that has made Hart invaluable, even when his minutes fluctuate.

Late in overtime, with the Knicks protecting a lead, Hart returned for defensive possessions — another reminder of his situational importance.

Will Hart Return to the Closing Lineup in Game 2?

The key question entering Game 2 is whether Brown sticks with the same closing lineup or reintegrates Hart into the final stretch.

The answer may depend on game flow. The spacing provided by the Brunson-led unit was critical in Game 1, but Hart’s defense, rebounding and connective playmaking remain essential over the course of a series.

What’s clear is that the Knicks trust him and he trusts the process.

“The game is about adjustments,” Brown said. “We made an adjustment down the stretch, and we were fortunate to be able to come back and get the win.”

For Hart, the adjustment wasn’t just tactical. It was personal and telling.

In a moment that could have sparked frustration, he chose perspective instead.