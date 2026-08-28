Knicks Trade Pitch Lands Young 7-Foot-1 Center for Former First-Round Pick

The New York Knicks have spent much of the offseason searching for a young, athletic center. Their next call could take them back to Charlotte — but for a different big man.

Ryan Kalkbrenner presents an intriguing possibility.

The 7-foot-1 Hornets center is coming off a promising rookie season, remains on an inexpensive contract and faces increased competition for minutes in Charlotte’s crowded frontcourt.

There has been no reported indication that the Knicks have discussed Kalkbrenner with Charlotte or that the Hornets are shopping him. Kalkbrenner has been floated as a potential Knicks target, but this is a trade proposal based on New York’s need and Charlotte’s roster construction.

The pitch: Pacome Dadiet and Phoenix’s 2029 second-round pick for Kalkbrenner.

For the Knicks, it would turn a former first-round pick struggling to find consistent minutes into a young center who addresses one of their few obvious roster needs.

Ryan Kalkbrenner Fits Knicks’ Frontcourt Need

Kalkbrenner, 24, averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 21.4 minutes as a rookie while shooting 75.3% from the field. The Hornets selected him No. 34 overall in the 2025 NBA draft.

He also started 31 games and led all rookies in blocked shots.

Kalkbrenner isn’t another Mitchell Robinson. Robinson’s offensive rebounding, physicality and ability to alter playoff games gave New York a dimension that will be difficult to replace after his departure for Boston.

But Kalkbrenner could restore some of the verticality the Knicks lost.

At 7-foot-1, he can screen, roll, finish around the rim and provide a legitimate shot-blocking presence. He doesn’t need touches to affect a game, making him a natural complement to a Knicks roster already loaded with scorers.

He would also give coach Mike Brown a different option behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

The question is why Charlotte would consider it.

The Hornets don’t need to trade Kalkbrenner, particularly with his team-friendly contract. But their frontcourt has become crowded — and Kalkbrenner’s path to a larger role could be narrowing.

Moussa Diabaté started 47 games last season and won the NBA’s Hustle Award after averaging 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds. Charlotte then acquired Naz Reid in the LaMelo Ball trade and used the No. 14 pick in June’s draft on 6-foot-11 Hannes Steinbach.

Hannes Steinbach Could Squeeze Kalkbrenner’s Role

Steinbach could move quickly up the depth chart.

Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor projected Steinbach to start over Diabaté during the latest episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show with Tom Haberstroh. O’Connor highlighted Steinbach’s ability to space the floor and pass from the center position while discussing Charlotte’s revamped roster.

Even if Diabaté retains the starting job, the larger point remains: Charlotte has Diabaté, Steinbach, Kalkbrenner and Reid capable of absorbing minutes at center.

For Kalkbrenner, who started 31 games as a rookie, that’s a considerably more crowded pathway than the one he entered the league with.

And that is precisely why the Knicks should make the call.

Knicks Can Make Specific Offer Without Miles McBride

New York has already encountered resistance elsewhere in its center search.

The Knicks explored a deal for Diabaté without gaining traction, while New Orleans repeatedly rebuffed their attempts to acquire Yves Missi.

Kalkbrenner is different because there is no reporting that New York has pursued him.

Dadiet would be the centerpiece of this proposed offer.

The Knicks selected the French wing No. 25 overall in 2024, but the 21-year-old remains stuck behind established veterans on a championship roster. Charlotte could offer him a clearer developmental pathway while shifting one of its young centers into another position.

New York could sweeten the offer with Phoenix’s 2029 second-round pick, an asset the Knicks acquired during their 2026 draft-night maneuvering. The Knicks also own Sacramento’s 2029 second, allowing them to sacrifice the Phoenix pick without exhausting their future second-round capital.

Most importantly, New York would keep Miles McBride out of the deal.

A previously published Kalkbrenner trade proposal called for the Knicks to surrender McBride and three second-round picks. That’s too steep for a center who would initially enter New York as a reserve.

Dadiet and Phoenix’s 2029 second is a more reasonable opening bid.

Charlotte might still say no. Kalkbrenner is young, productive and inexpensive, and the Hornets have no urgency to move him.

But after repeatedly finding doors closed in their search for an athletic young center, the Knicks should at least knock on this one.