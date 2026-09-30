Knicks Sign Former First-Round Pick After Cutting 2 Players

The New York Knicks cleared two places on their training camp roster Wednesday, then added another experienced center to a competition that remains unsettled.

New York signed Tony Bradley to an Exhibit 9 contract, the team announced, shortly after waiving John Konchar and N’Faly Dante. The agreement allows Bradley to compete for a regular-season role without guaranteeing him a roster spot.

The 28-year-old brings eight seasons of NBA experience and a recent playoff history against the Knicks. His addition puts another option in front of coach Mike Brown as New York evaluates its depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

Tony Bradley Brings Experience to Knicks’ Center Competition

Bradley appeared in 41 games, including four starts, between Indiana and Atlanta last season. He averaged 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.0 minutes.

Those numbers describe a reserve accustomed to contributing in limited stretches rather than requiring an established place in the offense.

Bradley has played for Utah, Philadelphia, Oklahoma City, Chicago, Indiana and Atlanta. Across 234 career regular-season appearances, he has averaged 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 61.8% from the field.

New York also saw him during its first-round series against Atlanta last spring. Bradley appeared in the Hawks’ Game 6 loss that ended their season.

His arrival follows earlier interest. SNY’s Ian Begley had identified Bradley among the Knicks’ potential targets before training camp.

The move therefore extends a search already underway, rather than establishing that New York changed its priorities after one practice.

Bradley joins James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks among the veteran centers seeking to turn camp agreements into regular-season employment.

Wiseman offers the potential of a former No. 2 overall pick. Eubanks and Bradley bring different bodies of experience as NBA reserves.

The Knicks have not announced that any of them has secured the available opening.

Exhibit 9 Deal Keeps New York’s Roster Decision Open

An Exhibit 9 contract is a non-guaranteed training camp agreement with injury-protection provisions for the team. It differs from an Exhibit 10 deal, which can include incentives tied to joining a G League affiliate.

Bradley’s signing should consequently be viewed as an opportunity to compete, rather than confirmation of a Westchester assignment.

The timing is notable because New York had just released two players with different backgrounds.

Konchar entered camp as an experienced perimeter option. Dante joined on an Exhibit 10 agreement after a season interrupted by a torn ACL.

The Knicks did not explain either waiver or say that Bradley’s arrival directly caused those departures.

Bradley was selected 28th overall in the 2017 draft after one season at North Carolina. He averaged 7.1 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

His next assignment is narrower than his résumé: demonstrate that he can give Brown dependable minutes when Towns or Drummond needs relief.

Screening, rebounding and defending without disrupting the offense will shape that evaluation. New York has added another candidate; Bradley now has to make himself the one worth keeping.