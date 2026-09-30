Knicks Make Early Roster Cuts After Veteran Chose New York Over Rivals

The New York Knicks’ roster competition narrowed quickly. After the first day of training camp, the team waived veteran guard John Konchar and center N’Faly Dante, removing two players brought in during September.

The Knicks announced the moves Wednesday without providing a reason for either decision.

Konchar had joined a group of experienced players competing for a place on the defending champions’ roster.

Konchar chose New York after drawing interest from several teams. Dante arrived on an Exhibit 10 contract, an arrangement that can serve as a pathway to the organization’s G League affiliate.

Their departures leave different questions behind: which veteran best fits New York’s remaining roster needs, and whether Dante’s next opportunity could come through Westchester.

John Konchar’s Knicks Opportunity Ends Early

Konchar signed with New York after a busy stretch of transactions. He finished last season with Utah, was traded to Minnesota in August and was waived before agreeing to join the Knicks.

New York was not his only potential destination. NBA insider Marc Stein identified the Heat, Magic and Raptors among his suitors, making his departure an early turn in what had appeared to be a promising Knicks opportunity.

The 30-year-old offered experience, rebounding from the backcourt and a willingness to contribute without controlling the offense.

He averaged 4.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 steals last season.

Those qualities made him a plausible depth option behind New York’s established perimeter players. His contract, however, did not guarantee a regular-season role.

Konchar was one of five veterans signed to non-guaranteed camp deals, alongside Bruce Brown, Ochai Agbaji, James Wiseman and Drew Eubanks.

His exit reduces that group without settling the competition. Brown and Agbaji offer perimeter options, while Wiseman and Eubanks provide size behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond.

The Knicks have not announced that any remaining invitee has secured the final opening.

N’Faly Dante’s Waiver Has a Different Context

Dante’s brief stay followed his signing last week.

The former Oregon center spent part of last season with Atlanta before suffering a torn ACL in his right knee. That injury interrupted his development and ultimately preceded his release by the Hawks.

New York brought him in on an Exhibit 10 agreement, a one-year, non-guaranteed contract.

Such deals can include a bonus for players who are waived and subsequently spend the required time with the team’s G League affiliate. They do not assure either an NBA roster place or an eventual affiliate assignment.

A Westchester opportunity remains a possibility rather than an announced next step.

The waiver also does not establish that Dante participated fully in one practice before being evaluated and released. New York’s announcement did not describe his participation, medical status or the reasoning behind its decision.

For coach Mike Brown, the remaining competition involves balancing position, readiness and the ability to contribute when an established rotation player is unavailable.

Another center could strengthen the frontcourt. A perimeter player could provide different insurance.

Konchar’s departure eliminates one experienced option from that calculation. The remaining invitees now have practices and preseason games to demonstrate why their particular strengths deserve a place on New York’s opening-night roster.