Knicks Eye 8-Year NBA Veteran After Missing on Multiple Center Targets

The New York Knicks’ search for another center has reached a familiar stage: another name, another possible layer of insurance and an increasingly thin collection of alternatives.

Veteran free agent Tony Bradley has been on the Knicks’ radar ahead of training camp, SNY’s Ian Begley reported Wednesday. New York does not currently have a third traditional center, although the organization has a “strong degree of confidence internally” in the Karl-Anthony Towns–Andre Drummond pairing.

Bradley would not be expected to displace Drummond or immediately join Mike Brown’s regular rotation. He would give the defending champions an experienced center capable of handling spot minutes when injuries, foul trouble or unfavorable matchups force Brown to reach deeper into his bench.

The Knicks have explored several alternatives since Mitchell Robinson left for Boston and Ariel Hukporti signed with Philadelphia. None has materialized.

Knicks Missed on Several Young Centers

New York made repeated attempts to acquire New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes, but the Pelicans rebuffed the Knicks’ offers. The organization also monitored Charlotte’s Moussa Diabaté, an energetic rebounder whose athleticism would have addressed some of what New York lost with Robinson.

The Knicks later spoke with New Orleans about Karlo Matković, but those conversations failed to gain traction. Matković appealed as an affordable developmental center who could stretch the floor and grow behind Towns and Drummond.

New York came closest to landing Moussa Cisse.

The Knicks signed the restricted free agent to a two-year, $4.7 million offer sheet in July. Dallas quickly matched it, retaining the 23-year-old center before New York could complete its low-risk addition. Cisse had made an impression against the Knicks last season by producing 15 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in only 20 minutes.

The veteran market has been just as unforgiving.

Jonas Valančiūnas drew interest from the Knicks after Denver waived him, but the 14-year NBA veteran elected to return home to Lithuania and sign a two-year contract with Žalgiris Kaunas.

Nick Richards subsequently signed a one-year deal with the Miami Heat. The 28-year-old had attracted interest from New York and the Los Angeles Lakers before choosing Miami, removing one of the most productive remaining centers from the market. Richards averaged 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds across 48 games last season.

Tony Bradley Offers Practical Insurance

Bradley, 28, split last season between Indiana and Atlanta, averaging 4.0 points and 2.8 rebounds across 41 appearances. He shot 54.7% from the field while playing approximately 11 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-10 center owns career averages of 4.3 points and 3.8 rebounds over 234 regular-season games. He has converted 61.8% of his shots and appeared in 24 playoff games for Utah, Chicago, Indiana and Atlanta.

Bradley would offer a simple, defined skill set. He screens, rebounds, finishes around the basket and occupies space defensively without demanding touches. New York would not need him every night, but championship teams rarely make it through an entire season using only two centers.

Drummond, who signed a one-year, $3.9 million contract, remains one of the NBA’s most productive rebounders. He also turns 33 before the season, while Towns carries a significant offensive workload.

Bradley may not possess the upside that made Missi, Matković, Diabaté and Cisse attractive. At this point in the Knicks’ prolonged search, availability and reliability could be enough to get him an invitation to camp.