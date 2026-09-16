Knicks Trade Pitch Swaps Miles McBride for Young Center After Konchar, Eubanks Deals

The New York Knicks took a step closer to finalizing their roster on Tuesday with the signings of free agents John Konchar and Drew Eubanks.

While defensive-minded wing Konchar is expected to make the final roster, Eubanks will reportedly compete for the 15th and final spot during training camp.

The Eubanks pick-up is particularly key since the Knicks have reportedly been seeking a third big man to play behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. If Eubanks doesn’t get a final roster spot, there’s another route the Knicks could take to significantly bolster the center rotation, but it involves trading guard Miles McBride.

Knicks Trade Pitch Swaps Miles McBride

Knicks would receive: Moussa Diabate

Hornets would receive: Miles McBride

Clippers would receive: Miles Bridges, protected 2027 first-round pick (via CLE)

Suns would receive: Gradey Dick, Isaiah Jackson

Why the Knicks Do It

After three quiet seasons, 24-year-old Frenchman Diabate flashed starter potential last year, logging career highs of 7.9 points and 8.7 rebounds across 73 games (47 starts) for the Hornets. He has the rim-running skillset to thrive alongside Jalen Brunson, Jose Alvarado, Jordan Clarkson and the rest of the Knicks’ guard-heavy rotation. On defense, his rim protection was key to the Hornets’ midseason turnaround last year.

Why would Charlotte let him go? Simple: Diabate hits unrestricted free agency next summer, forcing the Hornets to choose between him and Ryan Kalkbrenner as their long-term center. Most analysts believe Kalkbrenner flashed higher upside as a rookie and is the smarter long-term investment.

Should Knicks Trade Miles McBride?

It won’t be easy for the Knicks to trade McBride, arguably their most consistent bench player over the last three seasons. However, “Duece” is an impending unrestricted free agent, and the Knicks — who have been mandated by owner James Dolan to stay under the second apron — simply can’t afford to pay him.

Knicks insider Ian Begley reported last week that McBride, one of the NBA’s premier backup guards, holds immense trade value and could fetch a quality rotation contributor before the February deadline. As such, the time may be ripe for the Knicks to flip McBride for a high-upside youngster like Diabate, who at 24 years old, could be a long-term fit on the Knicks if Drummond proves to be a one-year rental.

“McBride on an expiring contract is one of the most valuable trade chips in the league. He would garner significant interest if New York made him available via trade – either in-season or in the offseason,” Begley reported on September 11.

“We’re certainly not there yet. But logic tells you that’s where things could be headed.”

Although Begley didn’t rule out the possibility of the Knicks and McBride agreeing to an extension before his free agency, he expects the two parties to go their own ways.

“It’s worth noting that the Knicks and McBride’s representatives have been in regular contact ahead of the season,” Begley added. “In a perfect world, those conversations would produce a multi-year extension for McBride.”