Knicks Hit With Devastating Mitchell Robinson Injury News Before NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are suddenly facing a major NBA Finals concern involving one of their most important frontcourt pieces.

According to The Athletic’s James Edwards III and Fred Katz, Knicks center Mitchell Robinson broke his right pinky finger earlier this week and currently has no timetable for his return. The report added that it remains unclear how Robinson suffered the injury.

The development comes less than 24 hours after ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported that league executives widely expect Robinson to remain with the Knicks long term in free agency following New York’s run to the NBA Finals.

Now, Robinson’s immediate availability has become one of the biggest storylines surrounding the franchise’s first Finals appearance since 1999.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Creates Massive NBA Finals Concern for New York

Robinson has played a pivotal role in New York’s postseason success despite limited offensive usage.

The veteran center averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in just 14.2 minutes per game entering the Finals while anchoring second-unit defensive lineups and dominating the offensive glass.

During the regular season, Robinson ranked fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game at 4.2 while posting a league-best 20.1 offensive rebounding percentage.

His absence would create major matchup problems for New York against either remaining Western Conference finalist.

If the Knicks face the San Antonio Spurs, Robinson would likely be needed against Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet. If Oklahoma City advances, New York would rely heavily on Robinson’s size against Chet Holmgren and former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Knicks have carefully managed Robinson’s workload all season specifically to preserve him for the playoffs.

Now, another injury threatens to derail one of the most important stretches of his career.

Knicks Expected to Re-Sign Mitchell Robinson Before Injury News

Before the injury surfaced, momentum around Robinson’s future in New York appeared stronger than ever.

Earlier Thursday, Bontemps reported that the Knicks are widely expected to re-sign Robinson in free agency, likely on a short-term deal above the midlevel exception.

“You have to bring him back,” one Eastern Conference executive told ESPN. “If they win the Finals, they’re not losing anybody. And, even if they don’t, I don’t see how they let him walk.”

Robinson remains the longest-tenured player on New York’s roster and has become one of the emotional leaders of the team’s playoff run.

Coach Mike Brown recently praised Robinson’s willingness to accept a bench role despite possessing starting-level talent.

“Mitch can start for any team in the league — any team,” Brown said after the Eastern Conference finals. “If he started, he might be first team all-defense.”

Frontcourt Depth Suddenly Tested Ahead of NBA Finals

If Robinson misses time, second-year center Ariel Hukporti could be forced into a much larger role.

Hukporti logged only 498 minutes during the regular season and entered the playoffs as New York’s third-string center.

The Knicks could also shift toward smaller lineups featuring Karl-Anthony Towns at center for longer stretches.

Still, Robinson’s rebounding, rim protection and physicality remain difficult to replace.

Injuries have repeatedly disrupted Robinson’s career. He played only 31 games during the 2023-24 season and 17 games during the 2024-25 campaign because of ankle issues before finally appearing in 60 games this season — his highest total since 2021-22.

Now, just as Robinson appeared poised to cash in during free agency and help New York pursue its first championship since 1973, another injury has clouded both the Knicks’ title hopes and the immediate outlook for one of their most valuable postseason contributors.