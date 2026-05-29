Knicks Coach Mike Brown Reveals What Really Happened to Mitchell Robinson’s Broken Finger

The mystery surrounding Mitchell Robinson‘s broken right pinky finger may finally have an answer or at least one theory that can now be ruled out.

New York Knicks coach Mike Brown said Thursday that Robinson did not suffer the injury during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers, dispelling widespread speculation that the veteran center fractured his finger during a second-quarter collision captured on television broadcasts.

The clarification came shortly after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Robinson had undergone surgery on the injury and still intends to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals next week while wearing a protective brace.

Mike Brown Dismisses Game 4 Injury Theory

Since news of Robinson’s broken pinky surfaced earlier this week, many Knicks observers pointed to a sequence during Game 4 against Cleveland as the likely moment the injury occurred.

SNY’s Ian Begley highlighted a play midway through the second quarter when Robinson became tangled with multiple Cavaliers players and fell to the floor.

Mitchell Robinson (broken right pinky) is holding his left hand after this play, but look at the right pinky A minute after this no apparent indication of an issue as he shot free throws, and as Ian Begley notes he did play on beyond that: https://t.co/2mKsBq7t8a pic.twitter.com/zD2DA1XOMB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 29, 2026

“Mitchell Robinson got tangled up with several Cavs with 5:25 to go in the 2nd quarter of Game 4,” Begley wrote on X on Thursday. “He ended up on the ground. On the game broadcast, you can see a teammate go for Robinson’s right hand to help him off the floor and Robinson pulls it away.”

Robinson remained in the game and played through the remainder of the contest, leading many to believe he had suffered the injury during that sequence.

However, Brown put that theory to rest.

“Mitchell Robinson did not sustain his broken pinky in a game or in practice,” Brown said Thursday.

When Brown was asked how Robinson actually suffered the injury, Knicks media relations declined to provide additional details.

“We’re not going to get into specifics,” a team representative said, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.

Mitchell Robinson Undergoes Surgery, Plans to Play in NBA Finals

Despite the uncertainty surrounding how the injury happened, Robinson’s status for the NBA Finals appears increasingly encouraging.

According to Charania, Robinson has already undergone surgery on the fractured finger and intends to suit up for Game 1 regardless of whether the Knicks face the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.

“Mitchell Robinson has undergone surgery on his broken right pinky finger — and fully plans to play in the New York Knicks’ Game 1 of the NBA Finals against OKC or San Antonio next Wednesday while wearing a brace on his hand,” Charania reported.

The update represents a significant boost for New York, which is preparing for its first NBA Finals appearance since 1999.

Robinson Remains Vital to Knicks Championship Hopes

Robinson’s importance extends far beyond traditional statistics.

The longest-tenured Knick ranked fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game during the regular season and led the league with a 20.1 percent offensive rebounding rate. His rim protection, physicality and ability to generate extra possessions have become key elements of New York’s playoff success.

The injury initially raised concerns because Robinson could be tasked with defending some of the NBA’s most challenging frontcourts.

A Finals matchup with San Antonio would likely feature battles against Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet. If Oklahoma City advances, Robinson would be counted on to help contain Chet Holmgren and former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

For now, the biggest mystery remains how the injury occurred in the first place.

But after Brown’s comments and Charania’s report, one thing appears increasingly clear: Robinson fully expects to be on the floor when the Knicks begin their pursuit of a championship next week.