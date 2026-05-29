Knicks Get ‘Positive’ Update on Mitchell Robinson Injury From Sports Doctor

The New York Knicks received a potentially encouraging update regarding Mitchell Robinson‘s injury status Thursday, as a prominent sports medicine physician suggested the veteran center could avoid the worst-case scenario after suffering a broken right pinky finger ahead of the NBA Finals.

The Athletic reported earlier Thursday that Robinson fractured his right pinky finger and currently has no timetable for a return. The injury comes just days after the Knicks advanced to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999, creating immediate concern about the availability of one of New York’s most important defensive anchors.

Mitchell Robinson (broken right pinky) is holding his left hand after this play, but look at the right pinky A minute after this no apparent indication of an issue as he shot free throws, and as Ian Begley notes he did play on beyond that: https://t.co/2mKsBq7t8a pic.twitter.com/zD2DA1XOMB — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) May 29, 2026

However, sports medicine expert Dr. Brian Sutterer offered a more optimistic perspective when responding to concerns raised by combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani on social media.

Dr. Brian Sutterer Offers Encouraging Mitchell Robinson Injury Outlook

Helwani reacted to the news by posting on X that he hoped Sutterer could reassure Knicks fans regarding Robinson’s finger injury.

Sutterer responded with a detailed medical breakdown that suggested the injury may not necessarily sideline Robinson for an extended period.

“If it’s a tiny little fleck, something that may happen after a dislocation, then very likely he could splint/tape and play,” Sutterer wrote. “But if it’s a more substantial fracture that needs surgery or a splint that goes past the wrist, slim chance he’s back soon.”

Sutterer also pointed to one factor working in New York’s favor.

“Only positive here is we have a lot of time till the finals start,” he added.

The comment offered a measure of optimism for the Knicks, who earned an extended break after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. That extra recovery window could prove critical as team doctors determine the severity of Robinson’s fracture and whether surgery will ultimately be required.

For Knicks fans, Sutterer’s analysis provided hope that Robinson could potentially continue playing through the injury if it is determined to be a minor fracture that can be stabilized through taping or splinting.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Timeline Depends on Treatment

The uncertainty surrounding Robinson’s diagnosis mirrors observations made by injury analyst Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.

According to Stotts, historical injury data shows significant differences in recovery timelines depending on treatment.

“Average time lost for non-operative pinkie fractures is ~3.5 games (9 days),” Stotts posted on X. “If surgery is needed? The average time lost jumps to 15.6 games (34 days).”

Those numbers illustrate why Robinson’s diagnosis remains so important for New York’s championship hopes.

The Knicks’ lengthy layoff before the NBA Finals could become a significant advantage. While Robinson’s status remains uncertain, the additional recovery time may improve his chances of being available for at least part of the series if doctors determine the injury can be managed without surgery.

Until the Knicks release additional information regarding Robinson’s treatment plan, his availability remains one of the biggest storylines entering the Finals.

Mitchell Robinson Remains Critical to Knicks’ Championship Hopes

Robinson’s value extends far beyond traditional box-score production.

The longest-tenured Knick ranked fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game during the regular season and posted a league-best 20.1 offensive rebounding percentage. His rim protection, physicality and ability to generate second-chance opportunities have become key elements of New York’s success.

The timing of the injury is especially concerning given the frontcourt challenges awaiting the Knicks.

If the San Antonio Spurs advance from the Western Conference finals, Robinson would likely spend significant time battling Victor Wembanyama and fellow seven-footer Luke Kornet. If the Oklahoma City Thunder reach the Finals, Robinson’s size and rebounding would be crucial against Chet Holmgren and former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein.

While his offensive role remains limited, Robinson’s impact on winning has been evident throughout New York’s postseason run.

The Knicks are chasing their first NBA championship since 1973, and Robinson’s status could play a major role in determining whether their historic postseason run ends with a title.

Thanks to Sutterer’s analysis, however, there may be more reason for optimism than initially feared.