Knicks Get Concerning Mitchell Robinson Return Timeline From Injury Analyst

The New York Knicks may finally have more clarity — and more concern — regarding Mitchell Robinson’s broken right pinky finger ahead of the NBA Finals.

According to injury analyst Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com, the average recovery timeline for a pinky fracture varies significantly depending on whether surgery is required, creating a potentially massive swing for New York’s frontcourt outlook against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or San Antonio Spurs.

“Mitchell Robinson Injury Update: Time lost for pinkie fractures is dependent on treatment needed,” Stotts posted on X. “Average time lost for non-operative pinkie fractures is ~3.5 games (9 days). If surgery is needed? The average time lost jumps to 15.6 games (34 days).”

The Athletic’s James Edwards III and Fred Katz first reported Thursday that Robinson broke his right pinky finger earlier this week, though the exact mechanism of the injury remains unclear. League sources told the outlet there is currently no official timetable for his return.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Could Become Major NBA Finals Storyline

The timing could hardly be worse for New York.

The Knicks are preparing for their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 after sweeping the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals. Robinson has emerged as one of the team’s most important playoff role players because of his rebounding, rim protection and physicality off the bench.

If Robinson avoids surgery, Stotts’ projection suggests he could potentially return early in the Finals depending on pain tolerance and stabilization methods. But if surgery becomes necessary, the timeline would likely extend well beyond the championship series.

That uncertainty now looms over a Knicks frontcourt that could soon be tasked with defending either Victor Wembanyama and Luke Kornet in San Antonio or Oklahoma City’s towering duo of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Robinson ranked fourth in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game during the regular season at 4.2 and led the league in offensive rebounding percentage at 20.1.

Knicks Could Lean Heavily on Karl-Anthony Towns

If Robinson misses time, Karl-Anthony Towns may be forced into even heavier minutes at center.

Coach Mike Brown has repeatedly praised Robinson’s defensive value throughout the postseason, even while bringing him off the bench behind Towns.

“Mitch can start for any team in the league — any team,” Brown said after New York clinched the East finals. “If he started, he might be first team all-defense.”

Robinson averaged 5.3 points and 5.5 rebounds in only 14.2 minutes per game during the playoffs, but his impact often extended far beyond the box score.

His offensive rebounding helped fuel second-chance opportunities, while his interior defense gave New York lineup flexibility against bigger opponents.

Without Robinson available, second-year center Ariel Hukporti would likely be thrust into a significantly larger role despite playing only 498 regular-season minutes.

Mitchell Robinson Free Agency Future Still Looms

The injury also arrives just as Robinson’s free agency future was beginning to come into focus.

Earlier this week, ESPN’s Tim Bontemps reported league-wide expectations remain that the Knicks will re-sign Robinson on a short-term deal this offseason despite looming salary cap concerns.

An Eastern Conference executive told ESPN there is little belief New York would allow Robinson to leave after helping the franchise reach the Finals for the first time in more than two decades.

Now, however, Robinson’s health may become one of the defining storylines of New York’s championship pursuit.