Proposed Trade Sends Knicks $48 Million NBA Champion & Star

The New York Knicks are looking for a replacement for Isaiah Hartenstein. One option they could consider, and this is merely hypothetical, is Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez.

SNY’s David Vertsberger proposed the following trade between the Knicks and Bucks that would send Lopez to New York in a July 24 story.

Knicks receive: Lopez

Bucks receive: Miles McBride, Precious Achiuwa

Begley described Lopez as “another center whose talent helps make up for the loss of Hartenstein…Lopez brings a fresh look from the five spot New York hasn’t seen before.”

He added what Lopez’s qualities are despite his age and how that could help the Knicks.

“Although he’s 36 years old, Lopez is still a solid defender, and while his rebound numbers don’t stand out, he boxes out well to create opportunities for others to grab the boards. He’s also a 35.4 percent shooter from three on five attempts a game over the last six seasons in Milwaukee, providing some spacing from the position the Knicks haven’t had to this point, which can open up a lot offensively for Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.”

Lopez won a title with the Bucks in 2021 and will enter the second year of a two-year, $48 million contract. He also made an All-Star team in 2013, back when he played for the Brooklyn Nets.

Bucks ‘Gauging Trade Value’ for Brook Lopez: Report

The Bucks trading Lopez isn’t a farfetched concept. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported that the Bucks have looked into what Lopez’s trade market looks like during the offseason.

“There appears to be a wide range of starting-caliber big men available for trade. League personnel told Yahoo Sports the Bucks are open to reshaping their roster, and they are gauging the trade value for Brook Lopez,” Fischer wrote in a June 21 story.

Since winning the title in 2021, the Bucks have won exactly one playoff series and have been eliminated in the first round for two consecutive years. They have made some solid offseason additions, but it may not matter because while depth was an issue, it wasn’t their only issue.

Lopez has remained on the team since Fischer’s report came out. This would indicate that though he is available, they are not shopping him but rather only trading him if the price is right. In that proposed trade, the Bucks would get younger, which they may need to keep their title hopes alive. However, that might not be enough for Lopez.

Knicks’ Other Option Besides Brook Lopez

There have been no reports tying the Knicks to Lopez. That is likely because they spent all of their assets getting Mikal Bridges. That hasn’t stopped them from looking into other options, like Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela.

SNY’s Ian Begley reported on July 18 that the Knicks have looked into acquiring Capela, though it’s not certain how serious their interest was.

“Clint Capela, Atlanta was one big that the Knicks checked in on,” Begley said. “I don’t know how far talks went. I don’t know if they’re active at this very moment. But they did check in on Capela.”

Losing Hartenstein could be a problem for the Knicks. Acquiring Capela could mitigate that issue, knowing his experience as a veteran.