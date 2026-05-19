Knicks Announce Starting Lineup Decision For Game 1 Vs Cavs After Big News

The New York Knicks are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals in a matchup that will feature OG Anunoby, according to the latest injury update.

Anunoby suffered a grade 1 hamstring strain in the Knicks’ second-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, and as New York hasn’t played in a little bit, the off-time has been enough for the star forward to fully recover from the injury.

Now, heading into Game 1 at full strength, the Knicks confirmed their starting lineup for the start of the ECF against the Cavaliers.

Knicks Starting Lineup For Game 1 Vs Cavaliers

Before tipoff, the Knicks’ starting lineup was announced.

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Josh Hart

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: OG Anunoby

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

This is the typical starting lineup head coach Mike Brown has used with this New York team, as they’ve started this group 36 times during the regular season. Those Knicks starters went 25-11 in the 36 games.

While Anunoby was out, Miles McBride got the nod over him as a starter, as the Knicks went a bit small, but now, at full strength, they are going back to their usual five to start Game 1.

The five Brown is going with a strong record when playing together, so to start the most important series of their season, there’s no point in changing what’s worked.

Still, McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, and the rest of the roster will come off the bench, but each will be big if the Knicks want to beat Cleveland in Game 1.

OG Anunoby Injury Update For Game 1

Anunoby’s hamstring injury suffered in Game 2 against the Sixers was never considered serious, but as he has a lengthy lower-body injury history, the Knicks took a cautious approach with his recovery and didn’t play him for the rest of the series against Philadelphia.

Anunoby was then featured at recent New York practices, and there was hope that he would be available for Game 1.

Then, speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, Shams Charania of ESPN reported Anunoby expected to play on Tuesday night.

“OG Anunoby, he is going to be playing in Game 1,” Charania said. “That’s the most important thing to come out of the second round for (the Knicks).”

Subsequently, Anunoby was officially listed on the Knicks’ injury report as probable for Game 1, but with the assumption that if things went well, he would be able to suit up and play.

Shortly before tipoff, Brown told reporters Anunoby would be a game-time decision.

“Knicks medical staff will make final decision on OG Anunoby after he warms up, Mike Brown says,” Ian Begley wrote in a post on X.

Finally, the star forward was upgraded to available, which was the last Anunoby injury update to be announced by the Knicks. He was the only player listed on the injury report, and now New York will be at full strength to start the series against Cleveland.

OG Anunoby is available for tonight’s game, the Knicks say. He was probable because of a hamstring strain sustained in the last series,” Stefan Bondy wrote in a post on X, confirming the news.

Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 1 tips off at 8 pm EST on Tuesday, May 19, live on ESPN.