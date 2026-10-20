New York Knicks Announce Starting Lineup vs. Philadelphia 76ers After Josh Hart News

The New York Knicks are playing the Philadelphia 76ers to open the 2026-27 NBA season on Tuesday, October 20, at 7 pm EST on what will be banner night for the reigning champions in a game that will feature Josh Hart in the starting lineup, according to the latest injury update.

Along with the finger injury Hart was dealing with all of last season, the guard missed time during the Knicks’ preseason with an ankle issue. However, he isn’t on New York’s injury report and will suit up against the 76ers.

Shortly before the opening night game, the starting lineups for both the Knicks and 76ers have been confirmed, in what is one of the most anticipated matchups of the new NBA season.

Knicks Starting Lineup for Opening Night vs. 76ers

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 5: Mikal Bridges #25 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Vj Edgecombe #77 of the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter during the preseason game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on October 5, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

In a pregame social media post, confirmed on NBA.com, the Knicks’ starting lineup was announced.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns all got the nod as starters by New York’s head coach Mike Brown.

This was the Knicks’ starting five for all of last season, the group that won them the title in dominant fashion. When the team did deal with injuries, players like Miles McBride or Mitchell Robinson got the start, but with New York fully healthy, the typical Knicks starting lineup is taking the court against Philadelphia.

As for the 76ers, the team is starting the highly anticipated lineup of Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid.

Philadelphia made some big-name additions this summer, and the game against the Knicks will be the first competitive setting in which all five are playing together.

Getty TARRYTOWN, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 28: Josh Hart #3 of the New York Knicks speaks to the media during New York Knicks Media Day at the Knicks Training Facility on September 28, 2026 in Tarrytown, New York. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Previously, Hart was dealing with a finger injury that he chose not to have surgery on to continue playing for the Knicks without an absence.

Hart is reportedly still dealing with the finger injury, but as he said in the lead-up to the Knicks season, he will continue to play through the health issue.

“The only option for my finger at this point, because of how damaged it is, is a full joint replacement, and with a joint replacement… grabbing a rebound, palming it, shooting it, catching the ball, doing it all, you can’t do that,” Hart told reporters. “So, if I did a joint replacement, then I wouldn’t be able to play. So I guess it’s either wrap it ’til I retire or cut it off, I guess that’s the other option.”

Additionally, Hart was suffering from ankle soreness during the Knicks’ preseason. However, as was reported a few days ago and now confirmed, he will be playing in New York’s game against Philadelphia.

“Mike Brown said he doesn’t think Josh Hart ankle injury will impact his status for Tuesday,” SNY’s Ian Begley wrote.

Full Injury Report For Knicks vs. 76ers

In what is good news for New York is that the Knicks’ injury report is clear. No players are officially listed with an injury status, and the team’s full roster, including the starting lineup, will be healthy and ready to play for opening night against the 76ers.

As for Philadelphia, the team is dealing with several injuries, according to the latest available injury report.

Former Knicks player Ariel Hukporti is out with a season-ending Achilles tear. Big men Tacko Fall and Dominic Barlow are also out, while Dean Wade, Adem Bona, and Anfernee Simons are listed as questionable.

Still, despite the 76ers injury report featuring several of their key players, all of the team’s starting lineup and main stars will be available.

The highly anticipated Knicks vs. 76ers game will tip off on Tuesday, October 20, at 7 pm EST and will be live on NBC and Peacock.