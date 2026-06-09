Stephon Marbury Sends Warning After Victor Wembanyama, Jalen Brunson Incident

The New York Knicks dropped Game 3 of the NBA Finals to the San Antonio Spurs, but much of the conversation after the game centered on a controversial sequence involving Jalen Brunson and Victor Wembanyama.

During the first quarter, Brunson and Wembanyama battled for position near the top of the key when the Spurs star appeared to shove the Knicks guard down by the head and neck area, per The Big Lead. Officials did not call a foul on the play, allowing action to continue despite immediate reactions from players and fans.

The moment quickly drew attention online, including from former Knicks star Stephon Marbury.

“Wemby’s international…they play dirty overseas…If I watch film & see Wemby throw somebody on my team, next game I’m gonna pop him so hard…After y’all watch film what he did to Jalen Brunson…you better make sure you put that knife in his neck…next game,” Marbury said.

Brunson got back to his feet and pointed toward Wembanyama after the play. The Spurs center appeared amused by the exchange, laughing as the game continued. No review was initiated, and New York did not receive free throws or possession.

Physical Series Continues to Escalate

The incident with Wembanyama was not the only hard hit Brunson absorbed during Game 3.

Later in the contest, Spurs guard Stephon Castle became involved in another physical sequence while battling Brunson for rebounding position. Castle’s forearm sent Brunson to the floor, leaving the Knicks star grabbing his back as officials reviewed the play for a possible flagrant foul.

After the review, crew chief Marc Davis announced the contact did not warrant a flagrant designation. The decision frustrated many Knicks fans who believed Brunson had once again failed to receive protection from the officials.

The increasingly physical tone has become one of the defining themes of the series. Both teams have embraced intense defensive play as the championship matchup has grown more competitive with each game.

Wembanyama Leads Spurs Back Into Series

While the officiating decisions generated headlines, Wembanyama’s performance played a major role in San Antonio’s 115-111 victory, ESPN reports.

The 7-foot-4 superstar finished with 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Spurs avoided falling into a 3-0 hole. His effort snapped New York’s 13-game postseason winning streak and spoiled the franchise’s first NBA Finals home game since 1999.

“I’m sure Victor has numerous sources of motivation,” Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. “I don’t think any of us are surprised or expect anything different than a strong performance.”

Wembanyama also acknowledged the difficult environment inside Madison Square Garden.

“At home, it really feels like playing six against five. Here, it feels like five against six,” he said. “It really shows what teams are made of.”

Brunson matched Wembanyama with 32 points of his own, but the Knicks could not close out the game late.

Despite the loss, New York still controls the series with a 2-1 advantage and retains home-court advantage moving forward. Brunson stressed that his team will not allow the setback to change its mindset, per Bleacher Report.

“We’ve consistently talked to each other about everything being 0-0,” Brunson told reporters. “Even now, it’s 0-0. Moving on and trying to stay focused. There are going to be a lot of distractions, positive and negative, but most importantly is how we compose ourselves as a team and make sure we have accountability as a team.”

With tensions rising and every possession carrying added significance, Game 4 could bring even more scrutiny to how officials handle the physical battles between Brunson, Wembanyama and the rest of the Knicks-Spurs stars.