Thunder Announce Ajay Mitchell Injury Update, Game 4 Status

The Western Conference finals are midway through, and the stakes couldn’t be any higher for the Oklahoma City and San Antonio Spurs ahead of Game 4 on Sunday.

As fresh injury concerns rise for both teams, the Thunder have been dealt their fair share as second-year guard Ajay Mitchell has been officially ruled out of the game due to a right soleus strain.

Mitchell sustained his injury in Game 3 as he exited in the third quarter. He played only 17 minutes and didn’t have much impact in that period.

Ajay Mitchell’s Setback

Mitchell has been one of OKC’s standout performers this postseason. The Belgian superstar has started in seven out of 11 playoff games for the Thunder having filled the role of Jalen Williams who is also battling with an injury.

Mitchell has provided scoring, playmaking, and energy to the team and Williams’ absence hasn’t been felt. He is averaging 15.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists so far in the playoffs. He has been the Thunder’s best performer behind Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

With no timeline confirmed, the hope is that Mitchell will be healthy in time to still contribute and help the Thunder in this series. However, as with all muscle-related injuries, OKC will tread carefully to avoid re-injury.

They did that with Williams by keeping him off the second round even when it looked like he could play some part of the series.

A Major Test for OKC’s Depth

Mitchell has helped mask some of OKC’s absences, but losing him for Game 4 forces coach Mark Daigneault to reshuffle rotations. Younger players like Cason Wallace, Jared McCain and others will likely see increased roles to maintain the Thunder’s aggressive pace and defensive intensity.

Oklahoma City has had better depth than the Spurs, which is why its bench has been a key driving force in this series.

In Game 3, the Thunder’s bench exploded for a playoff-record 76 points. Without Mitchell and possibly Williams, some of the role players will be thrown into a starting role which may disrupt their bench rhythm.

Williams is questionable for Game 4 as he is still recovering from a hamstring strain. He picked up the injury in Game 2 of the first round and missed the entire series as well as the entire second round. He returned for the conference finals but missed Game 3. He has been day-to-day after re-aggravating his hamstring.

OKC will be disadvantaged injury-wise as San Antonio is now in the clear following rookie guard Dylan Harper and veteran guard DeAaron Fox availability in Game 3. The duo had been a doubt for the game but Fox played 31 minutes while Harper played 17 as his scare was more serious.

OKC has only lost once in the playoffs so far and that run will be threatened with the latest injury update. Its defensive setup has been key to turning this series around.

After allowing Victor Wembanyama to score 41 points in Game 1, he was reduced to 21 and 26 points in Games 2 and 3.

Game 4 tips off tonight at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. A win for OKC will leave it one more win away from back-to-back Finals appearances.