Bad News Awaits OKC Thunder About Chet Holmgren

The OKC Thunder could be forced to make a big-time decision sooner rather than later about one of their core big three players.

According to The Athletic’s Zach Harper, the Thunder may have to be forced to give up on Chet Holmgren once the second apron finally gets them in the next few years.

“The second apron is rearing its ugly head with OKC in real time and will continue to do so as long as the Thunder keep that big three together,” Harper wrote. “They might have to make a big-time decision soon. If Holmgren continues to struggle against Victor Wembanyama when it matters most, then maybe that decision becomes easier.”

Thunder Is Not In The Second Apron Right Now, But They Could Be There Soon

Right now, the Thunder are not in the second apron. After crossing above the threshold earlier in the offseason, the Thunder traded Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins to shed salary and drop below the NBA’s second luxury tax apron.

The Thunder have locked up their core trio, bannered by two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, to massive long-term contract extensions totaling over $800 million.

Their big-money max extensions kick in starting the 2026-2027 season, pushing the trio’s combined yearly earnings past $120 million, which would eat up a hefty chunk of the team’s salary sheet.

Holmgren is signed to a five-year, guaranteed rookie maximum contract extension worth approximately $239.2 million, which can reach $250 million, depending on his individual accomplishments. The deal carries an average annual salary of about $47.8 million.

Holmgren faced heavy criticism and disappointment for his passive play and offensive struggles during the Thunder’s hard-fought seven-game series loss to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs in the 2026 Western Conference Finals.

His scoring dropped to 10.7 points per game in the series, culminating in a dismal four-point, two-shot performance in Game 7, which saw the Spurs dethrone the Thunder.

What Happens If The Thunder Goes Above The Second Apron

Under the NBA’s Collective Bargaining Agreement, breaching the second tax apron triggers a freeze on major financial tools, eliminating a franchise’s access to the taxpayer mid-league exception.

Teams operating above this limit are blocked from aggregating multiple player contracts in a single trade, receiving more salary than they send out, using cash incentives to complete trades, or signing buyout players who earned more than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

A single season ending above the second apron activates the “Frozen Pick” clause, which dictates that the team’s first-round draft pick seven years into the future becomes frozen, barring the organization from involving it in any trades.

Meanwhile, if a team finishes above the second apron in two out of four seasons after its seven-year draft pick is initially frozen, the frozen first-round draft pick will be stripped of its lottery or earned positioning and be relocated to the very end of the first round. This means it would be locked at the 30th overall position regardless of how the team performed.

Nevertheless, the Thunder remained one of the top contenders in the upcoming season. They are expected to compete for the title once more after winning one in 2025, their first-ever in Oklahoma City.