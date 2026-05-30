Alex Caruso Reacts After OKC Thunder Brutal Injury News Before Game 7

The Oklahoma City Thunder will enter the biggest game of their season without one of their most accomplished players, and veteran guard Alex Caruso admitted the loss will be difficult to overcome.

Thunder All-Star forward Jalen Williams was officially ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs because of a recurring hamstring injury, forcing Oklahoma City to move forward without one of its top two-way stars in a winner-take-all showdown.

Speaking after Saturday’s shootaround, Caruso expressed disappointment for both the team and his teammate.

“Yeah, it sucks,” Caruso said. “Obviously, we’re a better team when he’s playing. He’s an incredible player with the awards and accolades he has achieved in his young career so far kind of speak to that.”

The veteran guard also emphasized the personal side of Williams’ absence.

“But yeah, I mean, just as a brother, as a teammate, you wish that you know, even if it’s on Game 7, even if it’s Game 40 regular season, that everyone’s healthy and out there being able to play, so you’re definitely going to miss him, and his energy is good for us, having him around.”

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Alex Caruso Reflects on Thunder Losing Jalen Williams

Caruso’s comments underscored how important Williams has become to Oklahoma City’s success.

Beyond his production, Williams has emerged as one of the emotional leaders of a young Thunder team that has spent the last two seasons establishing itself as a championship contender.

His versatility on both ends of the floor has made him an ideal complement to reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and All-Star center Chet Holmgren.

Now, with the Thunder’s season hanging in the balance, Oklahoma City must find a way to replace that impact.

Injuries Have Derailed Jalen Williams This Season

Williams enters Game 7 sidelined with the Thunder’s title defense on the line.

The 25-year-old forward is coming off a championship season in which he earned his first All-Star selection, made the All-NBA Third Team and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team while helping lead Oklahoma City to the NBA title.

However, staying healthy has been a challenge throughout the current season.

Williams was limited to 33 games during the regular season and battled recurring hamstring issues during the playoffs. Earlier in the postseason, he missed six games because of a Grade 1 hamstring strain, including Oklahoma City’s entire second-round series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

He attempted to return in Game 6 against San Antonio but was visibly limited, playing only 10 minutes before the Thunder ultimately ruled him out for the decisive Game 7.

His absence leaves Oklahoma City without one of its top scorers, perimeter defenders and secondary playmakers at the worst possible time.

Caruso Has Stepped Up During Western Conference Finals

Few Thunder players have done more to offset Williams’ absence than Caruso.

The veteran guard has been one of Oklahoma City’s most consistent performers throughout the Western Conference Finals, providing scoring, defense and leadership against a Spurs team led by Victor Wembanyama.

Through the first six games of the series, Caruso averaged 15.3 points while shooting 55 percent from the field, 56 percent from three-point range and 81 percent from the free-throw line.

He also contributed 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while continuing to anchor Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense.

His production has become increasingly valuable as injuries have thinned the Thunder rotation.

Thunder Turn to Veteran Leadership in Winner-Take-All Game

With Williams unavailable and reserve guard Ajay Mitchell also sidelined, Oklahoma City will once again rely on its depth and veteran leadership.

The Thunder still have Gilgeous-Alexander, Holmgren, Isaiah Hartenstein, Cason Wallace and Jared McCain, but replacing Williams’ all-around impact remains a difficult challenge.

That reality was evident in Caruso’s comments.

The Thunder know they are a better team with Williams on the floor. But with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line, Oklahoma City must embrace its next-man-up mentality one more time.

Whether that is enough to overcome the Spurs and advance to the Finals will be decided Saturday night.