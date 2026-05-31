Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Reveals Mindset After Dud Performance in Game 7 vs Spurs

For the eighth consecutive year, the NBA will have new champions after the Oklahoma City Thunder lost Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals to the San Antonio Spurs.

Chet Holmgren had a rough night, finishing with just four points, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes in the Thunder’s 111-103 defeat. Holmgren took just two shots the entire game, both of which came in the first quarter.

It was a horrendous effort for an All-Star and All-NBA player in the biggest game of his career against Victor Wembanyama, a player who seemingly detest him as a rival.

Chet Holmgren Shares His Mindset Moving Forward

Speaking to reporters after the game, Chet Holmgren was asked what he’s planning to do and evaluate following their Game 7 loss.

Holmgren was not happy with the defeat, but it’s all about moving forward and learning from the tape of the series.

“You can always learn from the tape, good or bad,” Holmgren said. “It hurts a lot more, stings a lot more when it culminates in in a loss, obviously, so there’s no kind of running from improvement. I always look at it as no matter what, good, bad, win, loss, whatever it might be, you have to continue to improve, so that’s the mindset.”

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Most eyes were on Holmgren heading into Game 7 since Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell were ruled out due to injuries. He was an All-Star this season and was just voted into the All-NBA Third Team.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the reigning back-to-back MVP, showed up with 35 points, four rebounds, nine assists and three steals.

Cason Wallace was huge in the fourth quarter, while the reserve corps of Jared McCain, Jaylin Williams and Alex Caruso did their jobs.

Mark Daigneault Defends Chet Holmgren Performance

After the Thunder’s Game 7 loss, a lot of people on the internet were calling out Chet Holmgren for barely making an impact on the court.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault defended Holmgren’s performance and put the majority of the blame on himself in his postgame media availability.

“Some of that is on me, some of that is the way we approach the game,” Daigneault said, via Sporting News. “That’s not all on him, I thought he played his minutes well. That run at the end of the second quarter that got us back, he was a huge part of that in ways that aren’t visible on the box score.”

With the Thunder likely entering the second apron next season, they will be forced to make some tough decisions on their roster. Holmgren’s name has already been floated around in trade scenarios on how to improve the Thunder’s roster.