Thunder Announce Jalen Williams Injury News Before Game 3

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 3 injury report brought a significant Jalen Williams update.

Williams is listed as questionable for the Thunder’s May 22 road matchup against the San Antonio Spurs with left hamstring soreness, according to the official NBA’s 6:30 p.m. ET injury report for May 21. The update comes one day after Williams exited Game 2 of the Western Conference finals early with another hamstring issue.

That means Oklahoma City may have to wait until closer to tipoff before knowing whether one of its most important two-way players will be available as the series shifts to San Antonio tied 1-1.

The Thunder evened the series with a 122-113 win in Game 2, but they did it while losing Williams to another hamstring injury. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 30 points and nine assists, while Isaiah Hartenstein gave the Thunder a major lift against Victor Wembanyama with 10 points and 13 rebounds in 27 minutes.

Jalen Williams’ Injury Update Is Now a Thunder Swing Factor in Game 3

Williams’ questionable tag is not a minor footnote for Oklahoma City. It is one of the biggest roster questions in the series.

The Thunder survived Game 2 without getting a full night from Williams, but the concern is obvious. Williams had already missed six playoff games with a left hamstring strain before returning for the Western Conference finals. He then exited Game 2 after logging only seven minutes, finishing with four points, one rebound and two steals.

The official Game 3 injury report now provides the next step: Williams has not been ruled out, but he is not clear either.

That matters because Williams gives Oklahoma City another creator, another strong defensive wing and another player San Antonio has to respect away from Gilgeous-Alexander. If he cannot play, the Thunder will need more from players such as Cason Wallace, Aaron Wiggins, Alex Caruso and Luguentz Dort on both ends.

It also puts more pressure on Chet Holmgren and Hartenstein to keep providing frontcourt answers against Wembanyama. Oklahoma City’s Game 2 formula worked, but it required Gilgeous-Alexander to bounce back, Hartenstein to play a larger role and the Thunder to force 21 Spurs turnovers.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Already Addressed the Williams Concern

Gilgeous-Alexander did not hide from the significance of Williams’ injury after Game 2.

“I don’t know too much right now. Obviously, if we don’t have him, it hurts,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I still believe in this team, though. Like you said, we played a bunch of games without him. We won big games without him. I still think we can get the job done.”

That quote is the balance Oklahoma City is trying to strike entering Game 3. The Thunder have already proven they can win without Williams, but the stakes are higher now. This is not a regular-season patchwork stretch or even an early-round mismatch. It is the Western Conference finals, on the road, against a Spurs team with Wembanyama capable of changing a series by himself.

The Thunder also know Williams’ health is not just a one-game issue. A recurring hamstring problem can affect his burst, defensive mobility and ability to create separation even if he is cleared to play. That makes his pregame movement, minutes load and role worth watching closely.

Spurs Have Injury Questions of Their Own Before Game 3

Oklahoma City is not the only team waiting on key health news.

The Spurs listed De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper as questionable for Game 3, according to the NBA’s injury report. Fox is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Harper has right adductor soreness.

That gives Game 3 an unusual injury-report subplot on both sides. San Antonio’s ballhandling was already stretched in Game 2, with Stephon Castle committing nine turnovers and the Spurs giving it away 21 times as a team. If Fox and Harper remain limited or out, Oklahoma City’s perimeter pressure becomes even more important.

But Williams’ status could determine how aggressive the Thunder can be with their preferred lineups. If he plays, Oklahoma City gets closer to its normal playoff identity. If he sits, the Thunder may have to lean harder into defense, depth and Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot creation.

For now, the announcement is not the worst-case scenario for the Thunder. Williams is questionable, not out. But after another left hamstring concern, his Game 3 status is officially one of the defining questions of the series.