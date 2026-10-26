Doctor Walks Back Jalen Williams Season-Ending Prediction, Reveals Recovery Timeline

The Oklahoma City Thunder could be without Jalen Williams for much of the 2026-27 season. However, one prominent sports doctor believes a return during the playoffs remains possible.

Dr. David J. Chao, a former NFL team physician known as ProFootballDoc, projected a six-to-nine-month recovery timeline after reviewing Williams’ gruesome left lower-leg injury.

Chao initially suggested Williams would miss the entire season. However, he reconsidered after discussing how long the NBA playoffs extend into June.

The revised assessment offers a potential glimmer of hope for Oklahoma City, although the Thunder have yet to publicly confirm Williams’ diagnosis or establish an official recovery timetable.

Doctor Projects Jalen Williams Injury Recovery Timeline

Chao previously expressed concern that Williams suffered fractures to his left tibia and fibula during Sunday’s 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

In a video posted on X, Chao explained why his initial assessment suggested a lengthy absence.

“I mean, six months is the timeline. Okay, that’s the early timeline. It’s six to nine months,” Chao said.

That projection would put the earliest possible return around late April 2027, assuming recovery begins in late October.

However, Chao acknowledged that the NBA’s lengthy postseason calendar changes the equation.

“Is it impossible that he could make a playoff return?” Chao asked.

After being reminded that the NBA playoffs continue into June, he reconsidered his earlier prediction.

“It’s not impossible that he could return this season,” Chao said.

The distinction matters for a Thunder team with championship expectations.

A six-month absence would likely eliminate Williams from the remainder of the regular season but could leave the door open for a postseason return.

Nine months, however, would push his recovery beyond the NBA Finals.

Chao’s assessment remains speculative. He has not examined Williams, and the Thunder have not confirmed the fractures he suspects.

Thunder Star’s Injury Shakes Oklahoma City

Williams suffered the injury with 1:14 remaining in Sunday’s victory.

The All-Star drove toward the basket before Clippers guard Kris Dunn committed a hard foul.

Williams landed awkwardly, with his left leg folding beneath him.

Officials assessed Dunn a Flagrant 1 foul after reviewing the play.

Medical personnel immediately rushed onto the court. Williams eventually left on a stretcher, giving fans two thumbs up as he departed.

The scene left Oklahoma City’s players visibly shaken.

“Just feel bad for him,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said during his postgame television interview.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the difficult atmosphere afterward.

“We’re not doing great,” Daigneault said.

Oklahoma City nevertheless completed the victory, improving to 3-0.

Jalen Williams Faces Another Difficult Recovery

The injury arrives after an already frustrating stretch for Williams.

He missed 49 games during the 2025-26 season while dealing with hamstring problems and recovering from right wrist surgery.

Now, another extended absence could complicate Oklahoma City’s championship pursuit.

Williams has developed into one of the Thunder’s most important players, providing secondary scoring, playmaking and versatile defense alongside Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City also ruled out Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace for Monday’s matchup against Phoenix.

Still, Williams’ long-term recovery remains the larger concern.

Chao’s revised assessment leaves open the possibility of a postseason return. However, that scenario depends entirely on Williams’ actual diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation.

For now, the Thunder must prepare for an extended absence while awaiting definitive medical information.