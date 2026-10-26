Thunder Lose Two More Key Players After Devastating Jalen Williams Injury

The Oklahoma City Thunder have won their first three games, but their unbeaten start is already being tested by a growing injury list.

Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace have been ruled out for Monday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, joining injured All-Star Jalen Williams on the sidelines.

The NBA’s official 2:15 p.m. ET injury report lists Holmgren out because of right patellar tendinitis and Wallace out with left shoulder soreness.

Williams is also unavailable after suffering a serious left lower leg injury during Sunday’s 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

For a team playing its second game in as many nights, losing three starters presents an early test of its depth.

Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace Join Thunder Injury Report

Holmgren’s absence leaves Oklahoma City without one of its most important defensive players.

The 7-foot-1 center provides rim protection, rebounding and perimeter shooting, giving coach Mark Daigneault flexibility on both ends of the floor.

Without him, Isaiah Hartenstein could shoulder more responsibility inside.

Wallace’s absence creates another challenge.

The third-year guard has become an essential part of Oklahoma City’s perimeter defense, routinely taking difficult assignments against opposing ballhandlers.

His absence could prove especially costly against Phoenix, which features Devin Booker and Jalen Green.

Wallace had previously been listed as questionable with shoulder soreness before the NBA’s latest report confirmed he would not play.

Neither player has a confirmed return timeline.

Jalen Williams’ Injury Compounds Thunder Concerns

The Thunder were already facing an emotional challenge following Williams’ injury Sunday.

Williams went down late in the fourth quarter against the Clippers after taking a hard foul from Kris Dunn while attacking the basket.

He landed awkwardly and sustained a left lower leg injury that required medical personnel to take him off the court on a stretcher.

Officials assessed Dunn a flagrant foul following a video review.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged the difficulty of watching one of his players suffer such an injury.

“Those are tough, man,” Daigneault said.

Williams is expected to miss an extended period, although Oklahoma City has not established a definitive return date.

His absence removes a key scorer, playmaker and defender from the Thunder’s rotation.

Now, losing Holmgren and Wallace for Monday’s game further complicates matters.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Bigger Challenge Against Suns

Oklahoma City will once again rely heavily on reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Thunder superstar scored 34 points against the Clippers, helping Oklahoma City improve to 3-0 despite Williams’ injury.

However, facing Phoenix without three starters will require a collective response.

Hartenstein becomes even more important around the basket, while Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain could see additional opportunities in the backcourt.

The Suns enter Monday’s matchup following a 131-122 victory over Golden State.

Booker scored 43 points in that game, underscoring the challenge awaiting Oklahoma City’s depleted perimeter defense.

Phoenix will also be shorthanded, with Oso Ighodaro and Mark Williams ruled out.

Still, the Thunder face the more significant disruption to their starting lineup.

Three games into the season, Oklahoma City has demonstrated the resilience expected of a championship contender.

Monday’s matchup will test how much of that success it can sustain without three of its most important players.