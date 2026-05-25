Wild Trade Pitch Turns Jalen Williams Into Franchise Player for East Team

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in the middle of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. However, that didn’t stop a wild trade idea pitching Jalen Williams getting sent to an Eastern Conference team to become a franchise player.

ESPN’s Ben Golliver pitched a trade between the Thunder and Brooklyn Nets this season. Golliver explained that the defending NBA champs could be forced to make some tough choices this offseason. The Thunder would become a second apron team next year due to the extension of Williams and Chet Holmgren kicking in.

“Unless they cut significant salary, the small-market Thunder will be at risk of entering the NBA’s dreaded second apron,” Golliver wrote. “Given its backcourt depth and the emergence of Ajay Mitchell as a secondary playmaker, Oklahoma City could rebalance its books by sending Williams to the Nets, who desperately need a franchise player and fell to No. 6 in the draft lottery earlier this month.”

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In addition to Williams and Holmgren, Cason Wallace is eligible for a rookie scale extension. Isaiah Hartenstein, Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams could also become free agents if the Thunder don’t exercise their team options.

Jalen Williams Trade Framework

Here’s the trade proposal by Ben Golliver, with Jalen Williams turning into the Brooklyn Nets’ franchise player.

Nets receive: Jalen Williams

Thunder receive: Michael Porter Jr., a 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of their own and Houston’s), a 2029 first-round pick and 2031 first-round pick

The Nets have been hungry for a new franchise player ever since the departures of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant.

Williams fits the bill given his potential and accolades at just 25 years old. He’s already a two-time NBA All-Star and one-time NBA champion. He’s been dealing with muscular problems this season, limiting him to just 33 games in the regular season.

In this year’s playoffs, Williams has only played four of the first 12 games. He played two games in the first round against the Phoenix Suns, missed the entire second round against the Los Angeles Lakers and has missed the last two games of the Western Conference Finals.

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On the other hand, the Thunder gets a knockdown shooter in MPJ, who is also entering the final year of his current contract.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks clarified that the Thunder haven’t paid the luxury tax since 2020, so they could be inclined to splurge money, especially if they win back-to-back NBA championships.

Jalen Williams Recovering From Hamstring Injury

It has been a rough season in terms of injuries for Jalen Williams. He missed the first 19 games of the campaign due to his recovery from offseason wrist surgery. He then dealt with two right hamstring strain injuries before and after the All-Star break.

His luck didn’t change in the postseason, injuring his left hamstring in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. He took the time to recover, but he re-aggravated his left hamstring injury in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

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While the Thunder have an impressive winning record without Williams, they are at their best when he’s on the court. Game 5 of their series against the Spurs is on Tuesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.