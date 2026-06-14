Oklahoma City Thunder Guard Undergoes Surgery, Will Be Ready For Training Camp

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced a medical update on Saturday regarding one of their players.

Second-year guard Nikola Topic underwent a “minimally invasive” surgery in Dallas, Texas. He is expected to make a full recovery and will be healthy for next season’s training camp.

The procedure was performed by Dr. Andrew Dossett at the Carrell Clinic, with medical personnel from the Thunder present.

Topic had a minimally invasive lumbar microdiscectomy, which fixes a bulging disk in the lower back, as per John Hopkins Medicine.

Nikola Topic’s Unfortunate Injury History

The Oklahoma City Thunder drafted Nikola Topic 12th overall in 2024 out of KK Crvena zvezda in Serbia. Topic missed the entire 2024-25 NBA season after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL in his left knee.

Topic won a championship despite not suiting up for the Thunder last season. His NBA debut this season was delayed after getting diagnosed with testicular cancer, as reported by ESPN. He underwent chemotherapy and was cleared to return in February.

The 20-year-old guard made his official debut on February 12 against the Milwaukee Bucks, scoring two points in 12 minutes. He played in 10 regular-season games, averaging 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

In the playoffs, Topic appeared in nine games and put up 0.4 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists.

Nikola Topic on His Role for Thunder

According to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire, Nikola Topic was scheduled to play in the Summer League. Topic was supposed to join 2025 first-round pick Thomas Sorber and the rest of the team’s rookie class from this year’s draft.

The Thunder have two first-round picks and one second-round pick.

However, it’s unclear if he’ll be able to get cleared after undergoing back surgery.

Topic spoke to Almanza about his future role for the Thunder as a backup point guard to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

“I see myself as another ball-handler. I think that’s what we need in some situations,” Topic said. “Kinda take some heat off Shai’s back and everybody else’s, and make our team offensively easier and harder for the opposing offense.”

With some roster changes expected in Oklahoma City this offseason, Topic could have a larger role next season. He could officially become the team’s backup point guard, with Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain and Alex Caruso making up their relief corps off the bench.

Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins lost their spots in the rotation in the playoffs, and they have been mentioned as trade candidates if the Thunder want some salary cap relief.

The Thunder have some important decisions to make with team options for Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein.