OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup After Jalen Williams News

The Oklahoma City Thunder have finalized their starting lineup for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, making a key adjustment following the absence of All-Star forward Jalen Williams.

The Thunder will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Luguentz Dort, Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced ahead of the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

The lineup change comes after Williams was ruled out due to a recurring left hamstring injury, forcing Oklahoma City to reshuffle its rotation in a pivotal game with the series tied 1-1.

Thunder Starting Lineup vs Spurs Game 3

The updated Thunder starting lineup reflects the team’s approach to replacing one of its most versatile two-way players.

Gilgeous-Alexander remains the offensive centerpiece, while Dort anchors perimeter defense. Holmgren and Hartenstein provide size, rim protection and interior presence, giving Oklahoma City flexibility against a Spurs frontcourt led by Victor Wembanyama.

Mitchell’s insertion into the starting five is the most notable change, as the Thunder look to maintain balance on both ends of the floor.

Ajay Mitchell Steps Into Starting Role for Thunder

Ajay Mitchell steps into the starting group, marking another significant opportunity for the young guard, who has already proven capable of handling increased responsibility during the postseason.

Mitchell has quietly made an impact in this series, averaging 7.0 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 steals through the first two games against San Antonio while providing energy and defensive disruption off the bench.

His ability to contribute on both ends has carried over from earlier rounds, when he filled in for Williams against the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers, including averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during Oklahoma City’s second-round sweep of the Lakers.

Jalen Williams Injury Impact on Thunder Rotation

Williams’ absence represents a significant loss for Oklahoma City.

The Thunder forward returned in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals and showed no signs of limitation, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during a double-overtime loss.

His ability to create offense and defend elite matchups — including extended stretches against Wembanyama — has been central to the Thunder’s playoff success.

Without him, Oklahoma City loses a key secondary playmaker and versatile defender, increasing the pressure on its remaining rotation pieces.

Thunder Depth and Adjustments Without Williams

Despite the setback, the Thunder have demonstrated resilience throughout the postseason.

Cason Wallace is expected to take on an expanded role, while Mitchell’s promotion to the starting lineup reflects the team’s confidence in its depth.

Oklahoma City leaned heavily on its bench in Game 2 to even the series, showcasing the ability to adapt even without one of its core contributors.

Thunder vs Spurs Game 3 Outlook

With the series tied 1-1, Game 3 represents a critical swing point in the Western Conference finals.

The Thunder’s starting lineup adjustment underscores both the challenge of replacing Williams and the opportunity for other players to step up.

Meanwhile, the Spurs enter the game with improved health in their backcourt, setting up a contrasting dynamic between a shorthanded Oklahoma City team and a San Antonio squad trending toward full strength.

Tipoff is set for Friday night in San Antonio, where Oklahoma City’s revamped starting lineup will be tested in one of the most pivotal games of the series.