The Oklahoma City Thunder continue their injury-filled season on Saturday, when they visit the Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum. The Thunder are on a three-game losing streak and have lost four of their last five games.

On Friday, the Thunder released their official injury report against the Bucks. They listed seven players on the report, and all of them will be on the sidelines.

Here’s the full Thunder injury report vs. Milwaukee:

Jalen Williams – Out (Left Ankle Surgery)

Chet Holmgren – Out (Right Patellar Tendon Injury)

Cason Wallace – Out (Left Shoulder Surgery)

Aday Mara – Out (Right Shin Contusion)

Jaylin Williams – Out (Low Back Spasms)

Thomas Sorber – Out (Right Knee Surgery)

Nikola Topic – Out (Left Hip Strain)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to carry the offensive load for the Thunder. Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain have stepped up for Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace, respectively.

Alex Caruso also had his fair share of injuries this season, but he recently returned and should provide spark off the bench. Isaiah Hartenstein and Kenrich Williams will be relied on heavily due to the absence of Chet Holmgren, Jaylin Williams and Aday Mara.

Thunder Injury Report vs. Bucks

The Oklahoma City Thunder have not ruled out Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace for the rest of the season. J-Dub and Wallace suffered their injuries on the same night last October 25 against the LA Clippers.

Chet Holmgren was given a recovery timeline of eight to 10 weeks, so he is expected to return in late December or early January. He shared a concerning update last week, but he is not worried about anything because he continues to work on his body.

Aday Mara will miss his fourth straight game, while Jay-Will has sat out 10 of his last 13 games, including the last three contests.

As for Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic, they continue working through their respective injuries. Sorber underwent a second knee surgery and will have to wait longer for his NBA debut, while Topic has only appeared in three games this season.

Concerning Chet Holmgren Update

On the latest episode of his YouTube vlog, Chet Holmgren opened up about his recovery from a partially torn left patellar tendon in his knee.

“I should be ramping up here pretty quick, and then I can get back out there,” Holmgren said via Thunder Wire. “I’m not worried about this one. With my hip, I had to rot away in a bed and then try to get back from that. I’m not able to jump or be explosive now, but I can still lift heavy, load heavy. So I’m not going backwards.”

It’s concerning since he still couldn’t jump a month into his injury, but it’s a bit reassuring that he’s not worried at all.