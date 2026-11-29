Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped an honest quote after the Thunder were upset by the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Thunder were shocked by the Bucks in a 119-111 loss on Saturday night. Oklahoma City has now lost four straight games and is 10-10 on the season, sitting in 10th place in the Western Conference.

It’s a far cry from where the Thunder have been in recent years, but with the team dealing with so many injuries right now, they are struggling badly and are having a really hard time winning games right now.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Reacts to Thunder Losing to Bucks

Speaking to reporters after the game, Gilgeous-Alexander shared his honest reaction to the Thunder losing to the terrible Bucks, who are last place in the Eastern Conference with a 3-18 record.

“‘Quite frankly, we’re just not as good as we’ve been as a basketball team in recent years, and calling it what it is. We’re not firing on the same cylinder,’ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said after the Thunder’s loss to Milwaukee. He called it a completely new team.”

Thunder Are in Big Trouble

The NBA Western Conference is stacked, as even the 11th-place Phoenix Suns have a .500 record and wouldn’t even be in the Play-In Tournament if the season ended right now.

That’s why every game matters, and why the Thunder simply cannot afford to give up games to bad teams like the Bucks.

But the Thunder are dealing with so many key injuries right now that it’s nearly impossible for them to play as they have in recent years, when they were the best team in the game.

With Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Cason Wallace all out for the Thunder, not to mention Jaylin Williams, Aday Mara, Nikola Topic, and Thomas Sorber, the Thunder are playing severely shorthanded right now.

The team needs to make a move to give Gilgeous-Alexander some help, because he can’t do this all on his own.

Since Thunder GM Sam Presti is the best in the business, don’t be surprised if Presti has a trick up his sleeve to give the Thunder some much-needed reinforcements.