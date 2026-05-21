Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Explains Heated Thunder Moment With Teammate

The Oklahoma City Thunder needed a response after dropping Game 1 of the Western Conference finals, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered one on both ends of the floor.

Fresh off receiving his second NBA MVP award earlier in the week, Gilgeous-Alexander helped power the Thunder to a 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 on Wednesday night. He finished with 30 points, nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal while shooting 50% from the field, Yahoo reports.

But one of the biggest moments from the game came late in the fourth quarter after Gilgeous-Alexander drilled a contested mid-range jumper to help seal the victory, The Athletic reports. Cameras immediately caught the Thunder star shouting toward teammate Jared McCain with an intense look on his face, creating instant buzz online.

After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander explained exactly what happened.

“Jared was yelling at me while I was shooting and I was just like, bro I’m shooting. Don’t distract me. But that’s what great shooters do when they are open. We hashed it out. We good.”

The moment reflected the emotion surrounding a critical playoff win for Oklahoma City after San Antonio stunned the Thunder in double overtime during Game 1.

Thunder Adjusted Quickly After Game 1 Loss

Oklahoma City looked far more comfortable attacking San Antonio’s defense in Game 2. The Thunder recorded 34 assists against only nine turnovers, while the Spurs finished with 21 turnovers that turned into 27 Thunder points.

Gilgeous-Alexander also bounced back efficiently after struggling in the series opener. He shot just 30.4% in Game 1 before rediscovering his rhythm Wednesday night, especially from the mid-range areas where he dominates most defenses.

“We just did a better job of attacking them,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “In the first game, I still feel like we got really good looks. They just didn’t go down.”

The Thunder star added that San Antonio’s defensive schemes required adjustments throughout the series.

“It’s very unique and different from literally every other defense in the league, so it takes some getting used to.”

Oklahoma City also controlled the pace late, executing efficiently during the final minutes after San Antonio threatened another comeback push.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP Expectations

From the opening quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander looked determined to avoid repeating his Game 1 struggles against San Antonio’s aggressive coverage led by Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs’ rotating defenders.

He scored 24 of his 30 points on 2-point shots after converting only five of 16 attempts on similar looks in the opener. He also finished with just one turnover in 38 minutes.

Despite the strong outing, Gilgeous-Alexander still critiqued his own performance.

“I guess I just have sucked when I get too long of a break,” he said. “I don’t think it’s anything other than that.”

Thunder teammate Chet Holmgren laughed off that self-assessment afterward.

“If his idea of sucking is that high of a level of basketball,” Holmgren said, “I feel like everybody would wish that they sucked the same way that Shai did.”

The series now shifts back to San Antonio with momentum suddenly swinging back toward Oklahoma City. SGA has a chance to prove why he’s the back-to-back MVP and lead his team to the Finals once again.