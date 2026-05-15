Bob Myers Addresses Jared McCain Trade, Preaches Patience to 76ers Fans

Former Golden State Warriors general manager and current president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment Bob Myers has finally addressed the Jared McCain trade. McCain has been flourishing for the Oklahoma City Thunder, which has infuriated a part of the Philadelphia 76ers‘ fanbase.

On Thursday, Myers and Sixers owner Josh Harris held a press conference to discuss a variety of topics pertaining to the franchise. Myers was asked about Daryl Morey’s decision to trade McCain to the Thunder for a 2026 first-round pick and three second-round picks.

“I’m not going to disparage Daryl here today,” Myers said, via Andy Backstrom of Yahoo! Sports. “I think he did a fine job, and I think he’s a good person. … What I will tell you is that was a few months ago. Right now we have the 22nd pick. Our job is to get that right. We have three second-round picks from it.

The sports executive added, “We should be graded on the ultimate result of transactions like that. But I understand. I made draft picks where we got an ‘F’ right away, 10 minutes after the draft. F! And I was like, ‘How do they know it’s an F? I mean, the guy hasn’t even played.'”

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Myers is currently in charge of finding Morey’s replacement. McCain, on the other hand, has flourished in Oklahoma City. He’s a key role player for the defending champions, especially in the 2026 NBA playoffs.

Bob Myers Involved in Jared McCain Trade

In addition to preaching patience regarding the final result of the Jared McCain trade, Bob Myers also revealed that he was involved in the deal. Myers and Sixers owner Josh Harris gave the final approval for it, as per HoopsHype.

“We should be graded on the ultimate result of transactions,” Myers argued.

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The hope for the Sixers is to get a really good prospect at No. 22 in this year’s draft. But who would be the best available player at that point?

Harrison Grimm of SB Nation’s Liberty Ballers rounded out some of the prospects chosen by different media outlets via their mock drafts.

ESPN’s Jeremy Woo predicted Allen Graves out of Santa Clara, while Kevin O’Connor of Yahoo! Sports had Henri Veessaar of North Carolina. The Ringer’s J. Kyle Mann and Danny Chau picked Baylor’s Cameron Carr, and Sam Vecenie of The Athletic went with Alabama’s Amari Allen.

Daryl Morey Wanted Aaron Wiggins as Part of Jared McCain Trade

According to Philly Voice’s Adam Aaronson, Daryl Morey initially wanted Aaron Wiggins to be part of the Jared McCain trade. The Thunder weren’t interested in parting ways with Wiggins, whose minutes dipped after McCain’s acquisition.

Morey also reportedly inquired about several role players at the trade deadline, such as Saddiq Bey, Donte DiVincenzo, Ryan Dunn, Tari Eason, Naji Marshall and Brandon Podziemski.