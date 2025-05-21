Hailey Summers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts

Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tends to keep his personal life private, but fans are curious to know more about his wife.

Here’s everything you need to know about SGA’s wife, Hailey Summers:

1. Hailey Was a Soccer Star in College

Hailey played as a defender for the University of Albany‘s soccer team for five years, earning 56 caps for the Great Danes. During her stint, she racked up three assists and a goal, which is rather impressive for a defender.

In November 2021, she officially retired from the sport with a heartfelt message on Instagram: “5 years later.. thank you soccer for everything but most importantly thank you for bringing me the best of friends I could ask for.”

2. A Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology

Hailey helped her high school, St. Mary School, capture city championships in both basketball and soccer, proving herself to be an elite athlete. She also enjoyed great success in college, capturing the America East Women’s Soccer Championship in 2018 while being named to the America East All-Rookie team. Furthermore, she served as the captain of the Great Danes between 2018 and 2021.

Still, she pursued psychology in college, earning herself a Bachelor’s Degree in 2020. Unsurprisingly, she was viewed as the leader of her soccer and basketball teams.

3. Like SGA, She Hails From Ontario

Born in Hamilton, Ontario, Hailey grew up in a sporting household with her siblings, Taylor and Will, who also played soccer and basketball. She didn’t move to the U.S. until she enrolled at the University at Albany in New York to study Psychology in 2016.

According to close relatives and friends, she did not meet her future husband in the United States after he enrolled at the University of Kentucky. Instead, they met as part of the same friend group in the Toronto area and have remained a couple since.

4. They Got Married On Valentine’s Day

SGA and Hailey officially became an item in 2016, but didn’t announce their engagement until June 2023. They tied the knot on Valentine’s Day 2024.

In April 2025, their son, Aries, turned one. The couple shared a few photos on social media along with the caption: “No no no!! One already where does the time go!! Happy birthday to our little man, you complete us.”

5. Her Husband’s Biggest Critic

The life of a basketball superstar isn’t devoid of criticism. SGA, one of the top pros in the world, is constantly under scrutiny, but none more so than his significant other.

In a 2024 interview, SGA told Andscape’s Marc Spears that his wife constantly urges him to attack the paint more instead of setting for jump shots.

“She is brutally honest,” Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said of his wife.

“[Hailey] played basketball. She sees things. If my mindset is off, she makes sure I know. Those are the things that I can control. And she can see if I wear it on my sleeve.”

“She can see if I’m not aggressive and say, ‘What is the point of being out there if you’re not being aggressive?’ It’s a little hard, but I’m like, ‘[Expletive] you’re right.’ “I receive information from her a lot because she has no motive, no reason to bulls— me. She knows me better than anyone.”