OKC Thunder Announce Ajay Mitchell Injury Update Ahead of Clippers Game

The Oklahoma City Thunder is the most injury-ravaged team in basketball, a tough reality it must face.

The Thunder’s injury concerns started early in the season when former All-NBA swingman Jalen Williams fractured his ankle, with those concerns continuing this week after rising star guard Ajay Mitchell sprained his ankle in the Thunder’s loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

Mitchell, 24, could return to the court Friday.

Will Thunder Guard Play Tonight?

Oklahoma City, riding a two-game skid, enter Friday’s group stage NBA cup game against the Los Angeles Clippers after two straight losses in as many nights to the Blazers, who improved to 8-3 on the season, good for the fifth seed in a routinely tough Western Conference. Dropping to 8-4 and the seventh seed in the conference, the Thunder hope to welcome Mitchell back for Friday’s contest. According to the team’s official injury report, Mitchell is questionable to play against the Clippers.

Here is the Thunder’s full injury report for Friday’s game:

Unfortunately, the Thunder will be without four players — five if Mitchell is sidelined again — who played an integral role in the team’s march to the 2025 NBA championship.

While Jalen Williams is likely to be sidelined for the rest of the season, Holmgren and Wallace are facing a long road to recovery, with the latter likely to miss most of the regular season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

OKC Needs Mitchell Back in the Lineup

The Thunder have shown time and time again that it is a well-oiled machine even when adversity strikes. Sure, these circumstances may be more extreme than ever, but Oklahoma City won four straight contests before dropping a pair of games against the Blazers.

If the Thunder get Mitchell back tonight, that will give the team a much-needed secondary ball-handler to alleviate the constant defensive pressure applied against superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Mitchell, who erupted in the Thunder’s second-round sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers last spring, has started this season with flying colors, averaging over 18 points per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the floor. The 24-year-old Belgian star recently produced a career-high 35 points in the Thunder’s road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder is set to take on the Clippers at 9:30 p.m. in Intuit Dome tonight.