Thunder Get Crucial $75 Million Update After Injury Scare

The Oklahoma City Thunder received the type of September update that could matter considerably more by next May.

Isaiah Hartenstein participated in practice Sunday after missing Germany’s FIBA World Cup qualifying window because of an ankle injury. NBA.com reported the 28-year-old center appears to be firmly on track for the beginning of the 2026-27 regular season, barring any setbacks.

That is significant for a Thunder team that just committed another three years and $75 million to Hartenstein. Oklahoma City made the deal official in July, keeping the 7-footer under contract through the 2028-29 season.

The ankle issue always appeared capable of being precautionary, especially with training camp still weeks away. Still, injuries involving a veteran big man deserve attention, and Hartenstein has dealt with enough of them recently that Oklahoma City had reason to be cautious.

Isaiah Hartenstein’s Health Matters More After Spurs Series

Hartenstein missed the beginning of his first Thunder season in 2024 after fracturing his left hand during the preseason. He later dealt with a left soleus strain, and Oklahoma City’s official 2025-26 injury records show he missed 34 games that season while managing several lower-leg issues, most notably a right soleus strain.

That history does not make his latest ankle problem alarming by itself. It does make hearing that he is practicing and on track for October particularly welcome news.

Oklahoma City learned during last season’s Western Conference finals exactly why having every available big body matters. Victor Wembanyama averaged 27.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while leading San Antonio past the Thunder in seven games and earning Western Conference finals MVP honors.

Chet Holmgren remains one of Oklahoma City’s most important players, but asking one big man to solve the Wembanyama problem is unrealistic. If the Thunder intend to return to the NBA Finals, having Holmgren, Hartenstein and 7-foot-3 rookie Aday Mara available gives Mark Daigneault considerably more size and lineup flexibility for the postseason matchups that matter most.

Thunder Need Hartenstein Healthy Entering 2026-27

Hartenstein’s value goes beyond defending another center. He averaged 9.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season, giving Oklahoma City rebounding, screening and passing from a position where those skills help make the rest of the offense easier.

His presence could also benefit Mara, who is beginning his NBA development behind two established frontcourt players rather than being forced into an oversized role immediately.

The Thunder do not need Hartenstein to win games in September. They need him healthy when the games become considerably harder.

Hearing that he is already practicing and remains on track for the regular season is therefore more than a routine offseason update. For a team whose last postseason run ended against the league’s most imposing big man, having its own frontcourt at full strength could become essential.