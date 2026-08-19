Oklahoma City Thunder Get Bad Isaiah Hartenstein News Ahead of New Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a few changes to their roster for the upcoming season. They traded several key role players, such as Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins, to avoid the dreaded second apron.

The Thunder are banking on younger players like Cason Wallace, Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain to replace their production. They also have Nikola Topic and Brooks Barnhizer, who could be ready for bigger roles.

Amid the preparations for next season, the Thunder received bad news about starting center Isaiah Hartenstein.

Thunder’s Bad Isaiah Hartenstein News

After an eight-year absence from the Germany national team, Isaiah Hartenstein was called up for this month’s 2027 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament window. Hartenstein was pretty excited about his return, but it was cut short.

According to EuroHoops, Germany announced that Hartenstein suffered an ankle injury and will miss the upcoming window. He won’t be able to play against the Netherlands in Cologne on August 27 and against Poland in Gdansk on August 30.

“Isaiah Hartenstein, the 2025 NBA champion and returning to the German men’s national team for the first time since February 2018, is suffering from an ankle injury and will therefore be unable to play for Germany this summer. Following discussions with management at Hartenstein’s NBA club, the Oklahoma City Thunder, it was agreed not to take any risks and to forgo his participation.”

Die Mannschaft added that Hartenstein will remain in Germany to reconnect with the coaching staff, teammates and to show support.

Hartenstein was born in the United States but moved to Germany when he was around 10 years old. His father Florian is half African-American and half-German. He first represented Germany at the senior level at the 2017 EuroBasket.

Isaiah Hartenstein Excited to Return Before Injury

Speaking to Germany news outlet Basket-World, Isaiah Hartenstein was very excited about returning to the national team. He also explained why he decided to come back after eight long years.

“I actually wanted to play for the last two years,” Hartenstein said. “I’m always honest about this. For the first four or five years, I had to prove myself in the NBA. It was important to me what the teams thought and how I could establish myself there.

The one-time champion added, “I was often told I should stay and train. But now that I’m firmly established in the NBA and have found my role, I’ve always wanted to play and give something back. I’m very happy to be back.”

Hartenstein’s last appearance for Germany was in 2018 during the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifying tournament. Die Mannschaft won the 2023 FIBA World Cup and 2025 EuroBasket amid his absence.