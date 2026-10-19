76ers Face New Challenge After Major Knicks Injury Update Before Opener

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering their most anticipated season in years with a revamped roster built around LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. But their first assignment comes against a healthy defending champion while Philadelphia faces questions about its own frontcourt depth.

Knicks coach Mike Brown said Monday that every player was healthy and participated fully in practice ahead of Tuesday’s season opener at Madison Square Garden.

The update, reported by Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News, suggests Josh Hart could be available after missing New York’s preseason finale because of right ankle soreness.

For the 76ers, the news eliminates a possible advantage against a team they already know will be motivated.

New York will receive its championship rings and raise its first NBA title banner since 1973 before facing Philadelphia.

76ers Face Healthy Knicks While Dealing With Center Injuries

The contrast between the teams’ injury situations is particularly significant in the frontcourt.

Philadelphia lost Ariel Hukporti for the season after the 7-foot center ruptured his right Achilles tendon during the 76ers’ preseason opener against New York on Oct. 5.

Hukporti, who won an NBA championship with the Knicks last season, had joined Philadelphia on a one-year contract to compete for minutes behind Embiid.

His injury created an immediate problem for coach Nick Nurse.

As The Philadelphia Inquirer reported, Adem Bona is a leading candidate to handle the traditional backup center responsibilities. However, the young big man has also been recovering from a foot sprain.

Dominick Barlow has dealt with a back issue, further complicating the rotation.

The 76ers recently addressed their shortage of size by signing 7-foot-6 Tacko Fall to a two-way contract. However, Fall missed the preseason because of a hip injury and has not appeared in a regular-season NBA game since 2021.

That leaves Nurse with questions about how to distribute minutes behind Embiid, particularly against bigger opponents.

Meanwhile, New York retained James Wiseman as its third center behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond, giving the defending champions another athletic option around the basket.

LeBron James, Sixers Face Immediate Test Against Knicks

Hart’s apparent recovery adds another complication for the 76ers.

The Knicks veteran missed Thursday’s preseason finale against Toronto but participated in Monday’s unrestricted practice session.

Hart had previously declined to guarantee he would play Tuesday, responding, “We’ll see in two days,” when asked about his status.

His rebounding, defensive versatility and secondary playmaking would give New York another option against James, Maxey and Jaylen Brown.

For the 76ers, the matchup will test more than its star power.

Nurse must find ways to protect the paint, finish defensive possessions and keep Embiid from carrying too much of the interior workload.

James and Brown provide additional scoring and playmaking, but their presence alone cannot solve the shortage of reliable center depth.

The 76ers also face the challenge of opening the season inside a hostile arena celebrating a championship.

New York appears ready for the occasion.

Philadelphia must demonstrate that its reconstructed roster can withstand the physical demands of facing the defending champions, even before its frontcourt rotation is fully settled.