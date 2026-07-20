76ers Get Major LeBron James Boost From Rich Paul Update

The Philadelphia 76ers have received their clearest indication yet that they remain near the center of LeBron James’ prolonged free agency decision.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported Monday that James’ recent focus has been primarily on three Eastern Conference teams: the Sixers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

That update offers encouragement for Philadelphia after the Golden State Warriors moved ahead of the Sixers in the latest betting market. More importantly, it suggests James’ deliberations do not necessarily match those odds.

“Over the last couple of weeks, the focus has been primarily, though, on the Eastern Conference teams — being Cleveland, Miami and Philadelphia,” Charania said on NBA Today.

The Sixers, in other words, remain squarely involved.

Rich Paul Says Decision Belongs to LeBron James

Charania said he spoke Monday morning with Rich Paul, James’ longtime agent and the chief executive of Klutch Sports.

According to Paul, interested teams have completed their presentations and provided James with the information he requested. The decision now rests entirely with the four-time NBA champion.

“The choice is LeBron James’ right now,” Charania said. “It’s up to him on a choice of which team he wants to play for. All of the information is in. The teams are set. Everyone’s made their moves.”

James has not selected a team, Charania added, and there is no timetable for an announcement.

That latter detail contradicts the growing speculation that a decision was imminent. Former Sixers guard Patrick Beverley added to that anticipation Monday morning by posting on social media that a rumor indicated James would decide today.

Paul’s message, as relayed by Charania, was more measured.

Play

76ers Remain Among LeBron James’ Primary Options

Charania identified Philadelphia, Cleveland, Miami, Golden State and Minnesota as the five teams awaiting James’ choice.

But his distinction between the full field and the three teams receiving James’ primary focus is meaningful for the Sixers. Philadelphia was grouped with the Cavaliers and Heat — two franchises where James previously won championships — despite lacking the same personal history.

The Sixers’ case is built around their retooled championship core.

Philadelphia can offer James the opportunity to join Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and newly acquired Jaylen Brown. That group would surround him with an MVP-caliber center, an ascending lead guard and a two-way wing who has already won an NBA championship and Finals MVP award.

VJ Edgecombe, entering his second season, gives the Sixers additional athleticism and upside. Anfernee Simons provides another proven scorer.

James would not have to carry the offense throughout the regular season. The Sixers could manage his workload while preserving him for a postseason run.

No LeBron Decision Timeline Yet

The uncertainty still creates complications for Philadelphia and the rest of the NBA.

Charania noted that James’ choice has created a domino effect involving other unsigned players and potential transactions. Until he decides, teams must preserve the flexibility required to complete a deal.

For the Sixers, however, Monday’s update was more encouraging than discouraging.

There is still no decision. There is still no timetable. But as James weighs the final destination of his career, Philadelphia remains one of the three teams commanding most of his attention.